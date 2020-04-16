RUSSIALINK: “Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 16” – Moscow Times

(Moscow Times – themoscowtimes.com – April 16, 2020)

Russia has stepped up its measures to slow the coronavirus pandemic’s spread within its borders.Kirill Zykov / Moskva News Agency

As the new coronavirus that has killed more than 134,000 people worldwide continues to spread, Russia has stepped up its measures to slow the pandemic’s spread within its borders.

There have been 27,938 cases of coronavirus infections reported in Russia so far and 232 deaths.

April 16: 3 things you need to know today

1. Russia confirmed 3,448 new coronavirus infections on Thursday, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 27,938 and marking the fifth consecutive one-day record in new cases.

2. Russian veterans’ associations have asked Putin to postpone Russia’s annual Victory Day parade in Moscow, which is set for May 9, due to the coronavirus situation. This year’s celebrations mark the 75th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

3. Russian officials denounced U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to cut Washington’s funding to the World Health Organization (WHO), with Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov calling the move a “very selfish approach” and “very disturbing.”

More updates

Russian tech giant Yandex will start delivering coronavirus tests to the homes of Moscow residents aged 65 and older. The first 10,000 tests will be delivered at no cost, the company said, and the test delivery service will later be expanded to all age groups.

Moscow authorities said they have switched to random checks of public transit passengers’ quarantine passes rather than checking each person’s pass after large queues formed outside metro stations during rush hour Wednesday.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin signed a decree to provide the city’s doctors with free taxi rides to and from work, as well as free hotel accommodation, during the coronavirus outbreak.

President Vladimir Putin believes the global coronavirus pandemic is an opportunity for his country to work together with the United States, the Kremlin said. U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday offered to send ventilators to Russia.

One-third of all coronavirus infections in the Leningrad region are concentrated in a crowded hostel that houses migrant workers involved in construction at an IKEA-owned shopping mall, local media reported.

April 15

Russia confirmed 3,388 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 24,490 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

President Vladimir Putin announced a new package of measures to support Russia’s businesses hit by the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic Wednesday.

Muscovites complained of large queues outside metro stations and severe traffic jams on the first day of the city’s mandatory digital lockdown passes, prompting concern that the coronavirus could spread further.

Russia’s coronavirus information center will be headed by doctor and television presenter Alexander Myasnikov, BBC Russia reported. Myasnikov previously predicted that it would be “impossible” for the virus to spread to Russia.

The Murmansk region will use electronic bracelets to monitor the movements of coronavirus patients self-isolating at home and people suspected of having the coronavirus, the investigative Novaya Gazeta newspaper reported.

The head of Moscow’s main coronavirus hospital has recovered from the virus two weeks after he tested positive.

April 14

Russia confirmed 2,774 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 21,102 and marking a one-day record in new cases.

Moscow could face a shortage of hospital beds for coronavirus patients in the next two to three weeks, the city’s health department warned. It added that an additional 24 hospitals will be converted to accommodate coronavirus patients, bringing the total number of beds to 21,000. Moscow has 13,002 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday.

Moscow rejected 900,000 applications for digital lockdown passes in the passes’ first day of operation due to residents entering incorrect or inaccurate information, the city’s coronavirus response center said. The city issued 3.2 million passes for residents to leave their homes on Monday.

Nine doctors at a hospital in the Moscow region have been infected with coronavirus, the RBC news website reported Tuesday. Doctors there had complained that the hospital doesn’t isolate patients suspected of having coronavirus and that there’s a shortage of personal protective equipment.

A lack of aid for Moscow’s small and medium businesses hit by the coronavirus lockdown will lead to mass starvation and widespread protests, opposition lawmakers reportedly warned Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

A group of liberal Russian economists called on the government to send cash payments to the public in order to avoid an economic crisis caused by the coronavirus, the RBC news website reported.

Moscow traffic police will start checking all cars entering the city for digital lockdown passes starting Wednesday.

April 13

Russia confirmed 2,558 new coronavirus infections, bringing the country’s official number of cases to 18,328 and marking the latest one-day record in new cases.

Moscow introduced its digital pass system to allow residents to leave their homes this week. Traffic police have also been deployed at all city entry points to control movement and ask drivers why they’re entering the Russian capital during the coronavirus lockdown, according to state media.

The coronavirus situation in Russia is worsening and the next few weeks will be “decisive” for the country, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova and Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

China’s northeastern Heilongjiang province has tightened its border controls to prevent new coronavirus infections from neighboring Russia, Bloomberg reported. A growing number of Chinese nationals have returned from Russia with the virus, threatening a new outbreak in the country where the pandemic originated.

The Russian Orthodox Church’s St. Petersburg diocese has ordered the city’s cathedrals to close their Holy Week and Easter services to the public and broadcast services online.

Russian Railways will indefinitely suspend free long-distance rail travel for World War II veterans to encourage over-65s to stay home. The free travel offer had been introduced ahead of the 75th anniversary of Victory Day in May.

More than 500 Russian writers, publishers and bookstores have signed an open letter asking the government to provide support to the book industry after the coronavirus lockdown shuttered bookstores across the. country ….

[article also appeared at themoscowtimes.com/2020/04/16/coronavirus-in-russia-the-latest-news-april-16-a69117]





Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...