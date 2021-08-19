RUSSIALINK: “BBC journalist Rainsford will get Russian visa if London gives visas to Russian journalists – Russian Foreign Ministry” – Interfax

MOSCOW. Aug. 19 (Interfax) – Moscow will not be trying to prevent BBC journalist Sarah Rainsford from obtaining or getting her visa extended if London applies the same approach towards Russian journalists in Britain, the Foreign Ministry’s spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

“As you know, we always keep our promises. We promised to respond and we did. But this (our promises, their delivery) also extends to the reverse process: once again, I stress, I hope that London heeds this,” Zakharova said at a briefing.

“Once Russian correspondents start obtaining British visas, their British visas get extended, Sarah can apply for a Russian visa with Russian foreign outposts, Russia will not impede. But again, I would like to point out: It’s a two-way street,” Zakharova said.

[article also appeared at interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/72506/]

