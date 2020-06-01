RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#98 :: Monday, 1 June 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#98 :: Monday, 1 June 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
1. The Daily Caller: Susan Rice Claims Without Evidence That Russia Could Be Funding Riots.
2. In Moscow’s Shadows: Mark Galeotti, Russian Newspaper Coverage of the U.S. Time of Troubles.
3. The National Interest: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov: “We Have No Trust, No Confidence Whatsoever” in America. TNI editor Jacob Heilbrunn interviews Russian deputy foreign minister Sergei Ryabkov about the New START Treaty and the state of U.S.-Russia relations.
4. Bloomberg: Putin Sets Constitution Vote for July 1 as Covid-19 Crisis Wanes.
5. TASS: Putin offers to discuss amendments to Russian Constitution further.
6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Central Election Commission leadership and members of working group on developing proposals for amending Constitution – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63441
7. Kremlin.ru: Videoconference with families presented with Order of Parental Glory – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63440
8. Intellinews: Trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin sinks to 25%, approval of his actions down to 63%.
9. TASS: Putin not in self-isolation amid COVID-19 pandemic, actively working, Kremlin says.
10. TASS: COVID incidence rate in Russia down by 13 times.
11. AFP: Russia eases lockdown despite recording more than 9,000 new Covid-19 cases in a day.
12. rt.com: ‘The world’s most promising drug to fight Covid-19’: Russia to deliver potential virus-buster to hospitals this month.
13. Wall Street Journal: Russia Approves Flu Drug’s Use Against Covid-19. The drug, favipiravir, got a temporary go-ahead after it produced positive but preliminary results in an early trial.
14. Meduza: Many Russians are continuing to ignore social distancing rules. A sociologist explains why.
15. Bloomberg: Russia Stimulus Seen Falling Short Despite $123 Billion Plan.
16. AFP: Russian small businesses reopen to uncertain future.
17. Financial Times: Pro-Kremlin entrepreneur buys leading Russian business newspaper. Media executive Ivan Eremin to acquire Vedomosti after censorship row sinks alternative deal.
18. rt.com: US may introduce new sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 as gas project approaches final stage – rt.com/business/490211-nord-stream-new-sanctions/
19. Interfax: NATO holds first post-Cold War exercise in Barents Sea – Russian Defense Ministry.
20. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Alexey Pushkov, In what kind of world will we wake up tomorrow? Reflections on the post-pandemic future world order. – rg.ru/2020/05/12/aleksej-pushkov-my-ne-prostimsia-s-globalnym-mirom-no-on-budet-drugim.html
21. Interfax: Putin, Trump discuss by phone G7 summit, Covid-19, oil market
22. TASS: Kommersant: Donald Trump urges Vladimir Putin to discuss China’s fate.
23. TASS: Izvestia: Crew Dragon’s success might change the space industry, but cost Russia.
24. AFP: For Russia, SpaceX success is ‘wakeup call’
25. www.china.org.cn: Webinar on China-Russia cooperation: Battling COVID-19 and reviving economy – china.org.cn/world/2020-05/28/content_76100588.htm
26. The National Interest: Lawrence Korb, Why Leaving the Open Skies Treaty Is a Mistake. At a time when the world is facing an unprecedented public health and economic crisis, the United States should be leading the international community, cooperating with allies, and avoiding actions that could further destabilize the international environment. The decision to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty does the opposite.
27. Responsible Statecraft: Mark Katz, What’s the meaning of Moscow’s murky moves in Libya?
28. New York Times: Russians Are Angry, but Putin’s Foes Struggle to Seize the Moment. The main opposition leader, Aleksei A. Navalny, has seen his YouTube audience triple during the coronavirus crisis. But street protest, his most potent weapon, is off the table.
29. Bloomberg: The Putin ‘Brand’ Has Taken a Beating This Year. A Q&A with veteran Russia-watcher Fiona Hill on Moscow’s struggles with the coronavirus, the economy and the world.
30. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, ANGELA STENT INFLATES BALLOON IN US WARFIGHTING AGAINST RUSSIA – johnhelmer.net/angela-stent-inflates-balloon-in-us-warfighting-against-russia/print/
31. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, RUSSIAN-DEATH-TO-DUCK REPORTERS OF THE NEW YORK TIMES TOLD TO LIE ABOUT RUSSIAN ROLE IN AMERICAN POLICE VIOLENCE BY SEVEN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS – johnhelmer.net/russian-death-to-duck-reporters-of-the-new-york-times-ordered-to-lie-about-russian-role-in-american-police-violence-by-seven-government-officials/print/
32. www.strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, America: The Deluded Superpower – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/05/30/america-the-deluded-superpower/
33. Sic Semper Tyrannis: Larry Johnson, More Evidence of the Fraud Against General Michael Flynn – turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2020/05/evidence-of-the-fraud-against-general-michael-flynn-by-larry-c-johnson.html#comments
[Transcripts .grassley.senate.gov/sites/default/files/2020-05-29%20ODNI%20to%20CEG%20RHJ%20%28Flynn%20Transcripts%29.pdf]
34. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Injustice & inequality are the real cause of US riots – but establishment who ignored the problem now cowardly blame Russia – rt.com/op-ed/490407-blaming-russia-for-riots-scapegoat/
35. Kennan Institute: Which Famous Russia Watcher Are You?
36. Russia Beyond: The most Russian things…according to Russia Beyond readers – rbth.com/arts/332266-most-russian-things
