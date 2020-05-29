RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#97 :: Friday, 29 May 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#97 :: Friday, 29 May 2020
1. The National Interest: George Beebe, America’s Geostrategic Triangle Tussle Takes Center Stage During the Coronavirus. Russian-Chinese cooperation is driven not only by common interests but also by “common feelings” toward Washington-feelings fueled by perceived American insults directed at both countries. Implicit within this observation is the suggestion that a less offensive American tone might still pay some dividends in decelerating Russian-Chinese cooperation against the United States.
2. Interfax: Academician Arbatov advises Russia to keep distance in relations with China.
3. TASS: US policy to quit int’l treaties to go global – expert. (Lukyanov)
4. TASS: Russia reports biggest coronavirus daily death toll so far.
5. Reuters: City of Moscow Revises Up Its Coronavirus Death Toll for April After Criticism.
6. Moscow Times: Moscow’s First Steps Out of Coronavirus Lockdown, Explained.
7. TASS: US to send second batch of 150 ventilators to Russia on May 30.
8. Meduza: Suing Russia’s president . An ‘ultra-Putinist’ ex-governor has made history with a lawsuit challenging his dismissal. Here’s his story.
9. New Statesman: Felix Light, How Covid-19 is transforming Russia’s power structures. As Putin’s popularity falls while that of governors rises, the old centralised system is in flux. – newstatesman.com/world/europe/2020/05/covid-19-russia-putin-moscow-power-kremlin-approval
10. www.rt.com: Russian economy shrinks 12 percent in April as coronavirus restrictions paralyzes business activities.
11. www.rt.com: Most Russian companies face huge losses due to virus lockdown & have difficulty getting government aid – rt.com/business/489994-russian-companies-coronavirus-losses/
12. Meduza: More than 1.9 million Russians are officially unemployed – here’s how the government plans to help them.
13. Russia Matters: Sergei Guriev, Khodorkovsky Marks the Spot: Russia’s Turning Point From Economic Freedom to State Control.
14. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 28 MAY 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/05/28/russian-federation-sitrep-28-may-2020/
15. The Barents Observer (Norway): Tanker crosses Russian Arctic route without icebreaker assistance. Commercial shipping on the Northern Sea Route starts earlier than ever before. By late May, a carrier had set out on the icy route without icebreaker escort.
16. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia’s Northern Fleet monitoring NATO submarines in Arctic.
17. Gatestone Institute: Lawrence Franklin, Russia’s Arctic Empire.
18. RFE/RL: Interview: Russia And Turkey Kick A ‘Wasp’s Nest’ In Libya. (Mikhail Magid)
19. Moscow Times: Vladimir Frolov, Trump Wants a Nuclear Deal. Why Is This Bad News for Moscow? Russia is about to lose its exclusive channel of cooperation with the U.S.
20. www.rt.com: Elliot Leavy, Cosmos as the final (legal) frontier: How America is bending SPACE LAW as we enter new age of exploration – rt.com/news/490089-commercial-exploration-space-law/
21. Awful Avalanche: There Has Always Been a Ukraine – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/05/28/there-has-always-been-a-ukraine-part-iii/
22. SouthFront: DONBAS: WAR OF ATTRITION – southfront.org/donbas-war-of-attrition/
23. Eurasianet.org: Igor Torbakov, Examining the origins of Russians’ superiority complex vis-à-vis Ukrainians. Why does Ukraine matter so much in imperial thinking?
24. www.project-syndicate.org: Nina Khrushcheva, Russian Derangement Syndrome – project-syndicate.org/commentary/united-states-media-democrats-deranged-on-russia-and-covid19-by-nina-l-khrushcheva-2020-05
25. New York Times: Danger and Detective Work: How These Journalists Won a Pulitzer The Times took the international reporting prize for a series of investigations into Russia that involved great risk. Here’s how our team did it.
26. New York Times: Vincent Bevins, The ‘Liberal World Order’ Was Built With Blood. As the United States reckons with its decline, it should understand where its power came from in the first place.
