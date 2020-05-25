RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#94 :: Monday, 25 May 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#94 :: Monday, 25 May 2020
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, U.S. Withdrawal From Open Skies Bolsters Case for New Strategic Regime.
2. The National Interest: Ted Galen Carpenter, Stop Saying Donald Trump Colluded with Russia. It’s possible that most people who originally embraced the Russia collusion allegations honestly believed them and concluded that a far-reaching investigation was warranted. But we’ve had that investigation, and given the many exculpatory revelations that have emerged over the past year, Trump’s accusers no longer have a credible excuse for their persistence.
3. Meduza: Russia has yet to set a date for its upcoming constitutional plebiscite, but that hasn’t stopped regional officials from spending in preparation.
4. www.rt.com: ‘Better and safer’: As Russia prepares to open up, prime minister urges citizens to holiday at home.
5. Interfax: Coronavirus mortality rate to keep on growing in Russia – Rospotrebnadzor head.
6. TASS: Izvestia: Russian regions start gradually lifting lockdowns.
7. TASS: Mass vaccination against coronavirus in Russia may start in autumn, expert says.
8. The Bell: What did Russia spend on its coronavirus handouts?
9. Financial Times: Russia’s small businesses left out in the cold by Covid-19. Local service-sector enterprises flounder in an economy dominated by large industrial groups.
10. TASS: Kommersant: Key official suggests Russia should prioritize technologies and SMEs after pandemic. (Kudrin)
11. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, MAROONED AT HOME – CORONA PSYCHOSIS RESCUE IN RUSSIA – johnhelmer.net/marooned-at-home-corona-psychosis-rescue-in-russia/print/
12. TASS: Pandemic exposes chronic gaps within EU, says Russian expert.
13. TASS: US seeks to undermine Russians’ trust in Putin via controlled media – State Duma speaker.
14. RFE/RL: Russia Demands Apology From Bloomberg Over Report About Putin’s Low Ratings.
15. Forbes.com: James Rodgers, Russia’s Putin Faces His Toughest Times: Here’s Why He Will Survive.
16. New York Times: Putin Speaks, Officials Shrug, and Doctors Are Caught in the Middle. A botched effort to reward people keeping the coronavirus in check leaves doctors and nurses who demand their due facing scrutiny.
17. Paul Goble: Pandemic has Destroyed Putin’s ‘Sacred’ Standing in the Eyes of Russians, Tsipko Says.
18. Bloomberg: Peak Fossil Fuels Is Next Test for Russia’s Battered Economy.
19. Oilprice.com: Putin To Bail Out Russian Oil Industry.
20. www.rt.com: New year-round port to link Russian Arctic sea route with Asia in 2025.
21. www.rt.com: Karin Kneissl, Nord Stream 2: Geopolitics, economics or emotions? – rt.com/op-ed/489696-nord-stream-emotions-karin-kneissl/
22. The National Interest: The Coronavirus and the US-Russia-China Triangle . How might the coronavarius reshape relations between America, Russia and China? Four leading experts discuss the possible answers. (Video)
23. Carnegie Moscow Center: Ivan Zuenko, Russia-China Partnership Proves Immune to Coronavirus. The inflow of coronavirus cases entering China from Russia won’t ruin the two countries’ flourishing relationship based on pragmatic interests. The Chinese are more disappointed in the anti-China rhetoric coming from the White House than in Russia’s inability to swiftly combat the coronavirus outbreak.
24. www.rt.com: Is there hope for Russian-Polish reconciliation? WWII baggage says no. – rt.com/op-ed/489534-poland-russia-poll-conflict/
25. TASS: World witnessing US century ceding to Asian one, says EU foreign policy chief.
26. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia, China won’t accept US nuclear superiority.
27. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, MARCHING INTO OBLIVION.
28. TASS: Russia not to engage in lunar race that resembles US election campaign – Roscosmos.
29. thesaker.is: The colonial status of “The Independent Ukraine” publicly confirmed – thesaker.is/the-colonial-status-of-the-independent-ukraine-publicly-confirmed/
30. Consortiumnews: Joe Lauria, Biden Should Be Named in Criminal Probe in Ukraine, Judge Rules. Former U.S. vice president and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden should be named as an alleged perpetrator in a criminal investigation in Ukraine over the firing of the country’s prosecutor general, a judge has ruled – consortiumnews.com/2020/05/24/biden-should-be-named-in-criminal-probe-in-ukraine-judge-rules/
31. Washington Post editorial: No, there’s still no Biden-Ukraine scandal. Despite efforts to concoct one, the GOP effort to smear the Democrat just doesn’t hold water.
32. Foxnews: Eli Lake claims Obama admin targeted Michael Flynn for being ‘too willing to pursue a reset … with Russia’
33. Commentary: Eli lake, The Railroading of Michael Flynn. How it happened and why it matters. (excerpt)
34. Bloomberg: Democrats Chastise Trump Decision to Send Ventilators to Russia.
35. TASS: Trump’s aid delivery to Russia is demonstration of power for voters – expert.
36. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, All in the family: a new historical novel on Russia during the first half of the 20th century. – gilbertdoctorow.com/2020/05/24/all-in-the-family-a-new-historical-novel-on-russia-during-the-first-half-of-the-20th-century/
37. Chess24.com: A History of Chess in Russia. (excerpt)
