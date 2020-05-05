RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#82 :: Tuesday, 5 May 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#82 :: Tuesday, 5 May 2020
1. Council on Foreign Relations: Update on Russia: Policy, Power, and Public Health. (excerpt with Thomas Graham)
2. National Public Radio (NPR): A Soviet-Era Poem Resonates With Russians Under The Lockdown.
3. www.rt.com: As number of recorded Covid-19 cases skyrocket, Russian official declares complete victory impossible.
4. TASS: Russia confirms over 155,000 coronavirus cases – crisis center.
5. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Why US and Russian high Covid-19 case counts are DECEPTIVE.
6. TASS: Russian business ombudsman hopes businesses to resume work on May 12.
7. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Russian retail in the time of corona. Russia’s retailers are in the front line of the impact from the coronavirus lockdown. What have they done to cope and what will the long-term consequences be? – rt.com/news/487771-coronavirus-tally-russia-us-false/
8. AP: Russia: Domestic Violence Reports Spike Amid Virus Lockdown.
9. Andrei Liakhov: Re “Three Russian doctors fall from hospital windows”
10. www.rt.com: Jonny Tickle, Prague ‘spy thriller’: Western activists rail against ‘fake news’, but will believe anything if it villainizes Russia – rt.com/op-ed/487736-prague-fake-news-villainizes-russia/
11. www.rt.com: A new song or same old tune? Memo warns of Russian ‘plot’ to influence 2020 vote by ‘secretly advising’ candidates.
12. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “End of Putin? Public anger and defiance grows as popularity ratings plummet” – rt.com/news/487774-memo-russian-meddling-elections-new/
13. Meduza: ‘It is impossible to receive any illness through communion’ . As a massive post-Easter COVID-19 outbreak spreads through the Russian Orthodox clergy, here’s what high priests are and aren’t doing to stop the disease.
14. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, PLAYING THE TAMBOURINE AT THE PLAGUE – RUSSIAN REFLECTIONS ON COVID-19 AND CAMUS’S LA PESTE – johnhelmer.net/playing-the-tambourine-at-the-plague-russian-reflections-on-covid-19-and-camuss-la-peste/print/
15. Moscow Times: Ilya Klishin, Why Showcase the Prime Minister’s Illness on TV? Russian citizens instinctively expect their leaders to lie to them during crises – just think “Chernobyl” – but the authorities now seem intent on proving that they are not hiding anything.
16. Washington Post: Caress Schenk, During the pandemic, Russia and the U.S. have these 3 things in common. Governments like to use data to show they are doing something.
17. Russia Matters: Thomas Schaffner and Angelina Flood, Poll: Majority of Young Russians Distrust NATO, Don’t Consider Russia a European Country.
18. Foreign Affairs: Anatoly Antonov and Rose Gottemoeller, Keeping Peace in the Nuclear Age. Why Washington and Moscow Must Extend the New START Treaty.
19. www.rt.com: Artyom Lukin, Western media is WRONG, Russia & China are NOT going to clash over Covid-19 – rt.com/op-ed/487832-mainstream-media-russia-china-relations/
20. The Diplomat: Ankur Shah, COVID-19: Trouble on the China-Russia Border. China closed its border to prevent imported cases from Russia. Now Russians fear a surge in infections from stranded Chinese travellers.
21. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia-China entente deepens in the shadow of the pandemic.
22. Russian Military Reform: Dmitry Gorenburg, An Emerging Strategic Partnership: Trends in Russia-China Military Cooperation. (excerpt) – russiamil.wordpress.com/2020/04/29/an-emerging-strategic-partnership-trends-in-russia-china-military-cooperation/
23. Valdai Discussion Club: Vasily Kashin, Why Did It Happen? On the Issue of China’s ‘Guilt’ for the Coronavirus Pandemic – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/on-the-issue-of-china-s-guilt-for-the-coronavirus-/
24. Intellinews.com: Lukashenko seeks Belarus presidential election by late August amid disastrous coronavirus rate.
25. Washington Post editorial: New evidence reinforces the suspicion that Russia was behind the downed MH17 plane.
26. RFE/RL: New York Times Wins Pulitzer For Putin Coverage That Moscow Calls ‘Fabrications’
27. The Pulitzer Prizes: The 2020 Pulitzer Prize Winner in International Reporting.
28. Komsomolskaya Pravda: How the opposition attributed to Maria Zakharova words that she did not speak. Who benefits from denigrating the Foreign Ministry at the height of the coronavirus crisis – kp.ru/daily/27126/4211045/
