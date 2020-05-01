RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#80 :: Friday, 1 May 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#80 :: Friday, 1 May 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, How Russia Can Maintain Equilibrium in the Post-Pandemic Bipolar World. To avoid becoming part of a Sino-centric power bloc and maintain international equilibrium, which is critically important to Russia’s status and self-image, Moscow must reduce its dependence on China by fostering its relations with other large economic and financial players: primarily European countries, India, and Japan.
2. Realclearinvestigations: Tom Kuntz, The NY Times Used to Correct Its Whoppers. But Not These Two. Here’s Why.
3. New York Times: Putin’s Long War Against American Science. A decade of health disinformation promoted by President Vladimir Putin of Russia has sown wide confusion, hurt major institutions and encouraged the spread of deadly illnesses.
4. New York Times: Putin, Russia’s Man of Action, Is Passive, Even Bored, in the Coronavirus Era. The pandemic has derailed Vladimir V. Putin’s plans for a big military parade and a referendum extending his rule – and now knocked out his prime minister – as the Russian leader struggles to find his stride.
5. New York Times: Republican-Led Review Backs Intelligence Findings on Russian Interference. A new Senate report undercuts claims by President Trump and his allies that Obama-era officials sought to undermine him while investigating Russia’s 2016 election meddling.
6. The Unz Review: The Saker, Is There a “6th Column” Trying to Subvert Russia? – unz.com/tsaker/is-there-a-6th-column-trying-to-subvert-russia/
7. Between Two Worlds: The “Art” of an American Surviving in Small Town Russia: Hal Freeman, COVID-19 STATUS UPDATE FROM LUGA, RUSSIA.
8. Meduza: Number of new COVID-19 cases in Russia has plateaued, says former health minister.
9. TASS: Changes in coronavirus trajectory in Russia inspire hope – chief sanitary doctor.
10. Reuters: Putin’s Critics Try to Tap Discontent Over Coronavirus Lockdown Pain.
11. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 30 APRIL 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/04/30/russian-federation-sitrep-30-april-2020/
12. www.rt.com: Russian Prime Minister Mishustin tests positive for coronavirus as national total tops 100,000 cases – rt.com/news/487462-russian-pm-tests-positiv-covid19/
13. Meduza: Russia’s prime minister has coronavirus and government sources say he might have permanently lost his position as cabinet head.
14. TASS: Experts: Russian economy may require support worth 5 trillion rubles ($67.3 bln)
15. Valdai Discussion Club: Natalia Orlova, Russian National Projects During the Crisis Period – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russian-national-projects-during-the-crisis-period/
16. RFE/RL: Russia’s Energy Czar, Disliked And Feared, Catches Blame As Oil Prices Collapse, Venezuela Deals Crumble. (Igor Sechin)
17. AFP: In Russia virus lockdown, fears of a return to the bottle.
18. www.rt.com: Unexpected effect? Russians give up booze and sweets as Covid-19 causes healthy lifestyle kick.
19. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Prague Assassination Claims Alarming but Fortunately Likely Fantasy. Why I find it hard to take the story at face value.
20. Russia Beyond: 5 films to temporarily substitute travelling to Russia.
– rbth.com/travel/332115-films-travel-russia
21. Bloomberg: Hopes Fade for Ukraine Deal That Could Ease Russia Sanctions.
22. Foreign Policy: Here We Go Again: Russia Gears Up to Interfere in 2020 Election With Coronavirus Disinformation. A campaign linked to Russia aims to manipulate this year’s elections in the United States and Europe. Trump needs to let the intelligence professionals do their work.
23. Wall Street Journal: Kimberley Strassel, The FBI’s Flynn Outrage. New documents shock the conscience and demonstrate the need for accountability.
24. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, DOOMED TWICE.
You must log in to post a comment.