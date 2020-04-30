RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#79 :: Thursday, 30 April 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#79 :: Thursday, 30 April 2020
1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Trust deficit: The roots of Russia’s standoff with the West. Why are U.S.-Russia relations still so fueled by suspicion – and still fueling global turmoil? The Russian view, rarely heard in the West, begins with post-Soviet hopes that crumbled as desires for the new era went disregarded.
2. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, CRISIS? WHAT CRISIS?
3. The National Interest: Paul Starobin, The Eternal Collapse of Russia. Despite centuries of dire predictions, Russia isn’t going anywhere.
4. www.rt.com: Jonny Tickle, Lies, half-truths & propaganda: Even during Covid-19 crisis, Britain’s leading news source can’t resist Russia-bashing – rt.com/russia/487266-british-media-russia-covid-news/
5. TASS: Coronavirus pandemic major challenge for psychologists, expert says.
6. TASS: Russia has enough potential to mitigate all negative consequences of crisis – Kremlin.
7. TASS: Russia might ease coronavirus restrictions in two weeks – WHO.
8. Russia Matters: Alexandra Vacroux, Russia’s Health Care System, Demographics Present Unique Advantages, Disadvantages in Fighting COVID-19.
9. Moscow Times: 4 in 5 Young Russians Are Apolitical: Poll.
10. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, The Russian budget under coronavirus pressure in 2020. Russia’s budget will have a RUB3 trillion hole in it that can easily be covered by the National Welfare Fund, but that’s if the Kremlin spends nothing on economic stimulation, which is probably what will happen.
11. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, In 2020 Oil Crisis, Russia Seen Coming Out On Top This Time.
12. www.rt.com: US push for low-yield nukes makes atomic war MORE likely as Russia will retaliate with full force, Moscow says – rt.com/op-ed/487302-us-nuclear-war-more-likely/
13. Berlin Policy Journal: Mark Galeotti, “The Gerasimov Doctrine”. It’s tempting to see a nefarious and belligerent Russia behind every threat. But has the West created a convenient bogey man?
14. Moscow Times: Attend an Online Documentary Film Festival.
15. The Economist: Unhappy in the same way. Readers across the world are finding solace in “War and Peace”. The rhythm of the epic novel is eerily suited to life in lockdown.
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Threat of a New Bipolarity? Over the past few weeks, the idea of an almost inevitable emergence of a new bipolarity in the form of a confrontation between China and the United States has turned from a bold assumption into a common assertion – the starting point of a lot of discussion about what the main content of international politics will be following the systemic crisis of 2020 – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/threat-of-a-new-bipolarity/
17. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, April update: a month of fire in Ukraine – newcoldwar.org/april-update-a-month-of-fire-in-ukraine/
18. Facebook: Ivan Katchanovski, The Maidan massacre.
19. Wall Street Journal: With the World Distracted by Coronavirus, Hopes for Peace in Ukraine Are Dimming. Sound of gunfire and shelling has become part of everyday life in the city of Mariupol as hopes fade for an end to the war.
20. Natylie’s Place: Understanding Russia: A VIEW OF RUSSIA FROM THE HEART OF THE EU: AN INTERVIEW WITH GILBERT DOCTOROW – natyliesbaldwin.com/2020/04/a-view-of-russia-from-the-heart-of-the-eu-an-interview-with-gilbert-doctorow/
