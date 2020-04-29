RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#78 :: Wednesday, 29 April 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#78 :: Wednesday, 29 April 2020
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia-U.S.: No Reset, Just Guardrails. The longer-term consequences of the coronavirus will include the further intensification of U.S.-Chinese rivalry, and the emerging Sino-American bipolarity. Russia’s top priority should be to carefully maintain equilibrium-though not equidistance-between the United States and China.
2. Valdai Discussion Club: Richard Sakwa, Normality: Coronavirus and State Transformation – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/normality-coronavirus-and-state-transformation/
3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with regional heads on countering the spread of the coronavirus – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63288
4. Russia Beyond: ‘Get ready to start lifting restrictions from May 12’, Putin orders government.
5. TASS: Izvestia: Putin extends quarantine, sets priorities for coping with coronavirus pandemic.
6. TASS: Health Ministry names reasons behind low COVID-19 incidence in Russia.
7. TASS: Majority of Russians ready to get vaccine against COVID-19 if it is free, poll reveals.
8. TASS: One person infected with COVID-19 may infect from 2 to 4 people, says expert.
9. Moscow Times: Kremlin Using Virus Outbreak to Push Through Putin’s Reforms: Proekt.
10. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, Remote, Forbidding, and Infected: The Coronavirus Is Spreading in the Russian Arctic
11. Reuters: Coronavirus threatens workforce in Russia’s nuclear cities – Rosatom.
12. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian comment praises PM’s crisis management.
13. www.rt.com: Coronavirus to shrink Russian economy by over 5% this year – Moody’s.
14. www.rt.com: Putin calls for global effort to stabilize energy market as coronavirus crushes demand.
15. Wall Street Journal: Russia’s Aging Infrastructure Threatens Oil Output Pact. The country faces considerable obstacles to cutting production, such as low-yielding fields that are expensive to maintain and restart.
16. RFE/RL: Poll Finds Russians’ Trust In Putin Dips To Lowest Point In 14 Years.
17. Financial Times: Censorship row threatens Russia’s top business newspaper. Journalists at Vedomosti in open revolt against new editor.
18. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, Pushkin House Announces 2020 Book Prize Short List. Six titles that are all required reading for Russia watchers.
19. Oilprice.com: Russia Expects A Protracted Oil Price Plunge.
20. Al Jazeera: Nikolay Kozhanov, What does the oil price collapse mean for Russia and the GCC? Even if demand recovers by the end of the year, the oil market will be slow to recover.
21. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, The Battle of “Coronavirus Narratives”: Three Lines of Defence Against China – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-battle-of-coronavirus-narratives-three-lines-of-defence-against-china/
22. TASS: US uses Russian children for creating support pool, says diplomat.
23. www.rt.com: Scott Ritter, Russia & US are rushing into new arms race as they run out of time for realistic arms-control deal – rt.com/op-ed/487165-new-start-treaty-russia-china/
24. Washington Post: Michael Carpenter, Putin has just made two huge mistakes – and his timing couldn’t be worse
