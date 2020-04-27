RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#76 :: Monday, 27 April 2020
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
1. Dmitry Babich: My answer to Sean Guillory. (re Russian Studies)
2. The National Interest: Dimitri Simes: The Perfect Storm. The modern world faces a perfect storm: the combination of a deadly and highly infectious virus, an emerging worldwide economic depression, the collapse of global governance, and an absence of coordinated and effective international response. Yet in this crisis there is also an opportunity.
3. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 27.
4. www.rt.com: Russia OVERTAKES China in number of coronavirus cases.
5. TASS: Absolute majority of Russians back government measures to fight coronavirus – pollster.
6. TASS: Options on changing restrictions to be presented to Putin shortly, says PM.
7. Interfax: Russia may begin easing coronavirus restrictions after May 12 – Rospotrebnadzor head.
8. Moscow Times: Russia Starts Drawing Up Lockdown Exit Plans. Putin’s spokesman said the situation will become “easier” in June.
9. Moscow Times: Putin’s Business Tsar Attacks Economic Lockdown. Poverty and starvation are as much a problem as the coronavirus, said Boris Titov.
10. AP: Facing Disaster, Russian Businesses Find Kremlin Aid Lacking.
11. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, Can Putin’s Russia Survive Weak Oil And The Coronavirus?
12. Paul Goble: Putin has Serious Problems But Likely Doesn’t Face the Threat Now to His Power Some Suggest.
13. TASS: Izvestia: Domestic abuse surges amid coronavirus quarantine.
14. Meduza: Russia’s COVID-19 outlier . The Yaroslavl region is reopening businesses and allowing people to leave their homes, rising number of coronavirus cases be damned.
15. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Is Eastern Europe more resilient to COVID-19?”
16. www.rt.com: ‘Can’t erase history’: Putin & Stalin mosaic for military cathedral is ‘appropriate,’ church says amid furor. – rt.com/russia/486856-army-church-putin-stalin-mosaic/
17. www.rt.com: Russia limits grain exports to avoid domestic price spikes amid global coronavirus crisis.
18. The Bell: How long can Russia survive with oil at $10 a barrel? – thebell.io/en/russian-oil-price-pain-intensifies/
19. Financial Times editorial: Russia’s economic woes will clip Vladimir Putin’s wings. Pandemic combined with collapsing oil prices spells real hardship.
20. Russian International Affairs Council: Aleksei Kuznetsov, Coronavirus as a Symptom of Systemic Stagnation. – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/coronavirus-as-a-symptom-of-systemic-stagnation/
21. Paul Goble: Replacing ‘The Last of the Offended’ – Generational Change at the Russian Foreign Ministry.
22. Moscow Times: Learn All About the Great Patriotic War. A marathon to remember the 75th anniversary of the victory begins April 25.
23. TASS: Lavrov calls on countries to put differences aside amid pandemic.
24. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Trump and Putin revisit the “Spirit of the Elbe”
25. Antiwar.com: Critics Lash Joint US-Russia Declaration on Elbe River Anniversary.
26. TASS: Kommersant: US informs Russia of grievances over Open Skies Treaty.
27. Washington Post: Bolshoi in the kitchen: Russian ballet is also working from home during lockdown.
28. Meduza: The immigrant era. Seven Soviet-born writers who made it big in the U.S. reflect on their lives and careers.
29. RFE/RL: Zelenskiy’s First Year: He Promised Sweeping Changes. How’s He Doing?
30. Brookings: Angela Stent, Why are US-Russia relations so challenging? – brookings.edu/policy2020/votervital/why-are-us-russia-relations-so-challenging/
