RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#75 :: Friday, 27 April 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#75 :: Friday, 24 April 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Global Victory Over COVID-19: What Price Are We Willing to Pay? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/global-victory-over-covid-19-what-price-are-we-willing-to-pay/
2. The National Interest: Diana Kadi, America and Russia Face the Same Peril In the Coronavirus. Russia and the United States are completely different economically and in their respective mentalities, but in the face of the threat of the coronavirus and collapse of the economy, everyone is equal.
3. Moscow Times: Explainer: How Russia’s Healthcare System Is Tackling the Coronavirus.
4. TASS: Izvestia: COVID-19 epidemic in Russia may peak in May, say specialists.
5. Moscow Times: Alexey Eremenko, Three Possible Scenarios for Life After Coronavirus in Russia. These are good starting points for thinking about what is probably going to be a perfect storm.
6. www.rt.com: Russia cuts key interest rate amid coronavirus lockdown & plunging oil prices.
7. Wall Street Journal: Russia Cuts Interest Rate to Shore Up Faltering Economy. The central bank takes action as the country lurches towards a recession.
8. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Russia caught out by oil plunge. Did Russian President Vladimir Putin just screw up in a spectacular fashion? Russia pulled out of the OPEC+ production cut deal on March 6, setting off a collapse of prices that ran out of control
9. Reuters: Repair, abandon, burn: Russia explores options for historic oil cut.
10. MarketWatch: George Friedman, Russia is the world’s biggest loser from oil’s crash, and that’s reason to worry. Russia’s economy and power is highly dependent on oil and energy prices.
11. www.rt.com: Handing out free cash to citizens as part of coronavirus relief will lead to hyperinflation in Russia – Central Bank.
12. Asia Times: Russia’s edtech companies step up in the pandemic. Expansion of online learning might help modify the country’s archaic education system.
13. NYU Jordan Center: Kathryn David, Easter in Russia: Between Church and State, a New Divide Has Risen.
14. www.rt.com: Will Putin’s new constitution amendments mean Moscow ditches its international nuclear commitments? – rt.com/russia/486625-russia-constitution-nuclear-commitments/
15. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Religious Heresies in 14th-16th Century Russia: Prelude to the Inception of Russia’s Security Culture and Vigilance Norm. (excerpt)
16. The National Interest: Melinda Haring, Turning To Saakashvili Will Not Help Ukraine. If Misha failed as a regional governor, why would the president put him in charge of nation-wide reforms?
17. 112UA (Kyiv): Saakashvil supports peace with Russia, believes Putin has no political future.
18. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, HOW MANY WITNESSES ARE THERE OF SERGEI AND YULIA SKRIPAL AT THE SALISBURY HOSPITAL IN MARCH 2018 WHEN THEY WERE UNDER THE SUPERVISION OF THESE MEDICAL STAFF? – johnhelmer.net/how-many-witnesses-are-there-of-sergei-and-yulia-skripal-at-the-salisbury-hospital-in-march-2018-when-they-were-under-the-supervision-of-these-medical-staff/print/
19. The Economist: Made men. The enduring grip of the men-and mindset-of the KGB. A meticulous account of Vladimir Putin’s consolidation of power in Russia.
20. Wall Street Journal: Leon Aron, The Coronavirus Could Imperil Putin’s Presidency. Russia entered the crisis with a stagnant economy, and its oil-price war with the Saudis isn’t helping.
21. Washington Post: David Ignatius, The Russians manipulated our elections. We helped. ]Re Thomas Rid’s Active Measures: The Secret History of Disinformation and Political Warfare]
You must log in to post a comment.