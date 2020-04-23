RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#74 :: Thursday, 23 April 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#74 :: Thursday, 23 April 2020
1. Richard Sakwa: Putin and the Pandemic: Testing the Paradoxes of Putinism.
2. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 23.
3. TASS: Russia registers the lowest daily coronavirus case growth since beginning of the outbreak – tass.com/society/1148855
4. Reuters: Coronavirus cases in Russia fall for third day, Kremlin says situation still tense.
5. Intellinews.com: Russia now has one of the world’s fastest growing coronavirus outbreaks – intellinews.com/russia-now-has-one-of-the-world-s-fastest-growing-coronavirus-outbreaks-181512/?source=russia
6. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Key virologist weighs in on Russia’s COVID-19 situation.
7. Awful Avalanche: Russian Covid Survivors Tell Their Personal Stories – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/22/russian-covid-survivors-tell-their-personal-stories-part-iii/
8. TASS: Putin orders to mitigate socioeconomic losses from coronavirus.
9. AFP: For Russians, humble dacha provides refuge from coronavirus.
10. Reuters: Moscow Residents Open Homes to Psychiatric Patients, Disabled Children During Lockdown.
11. TASS: Kommersant: Constitutional amendment vote possible in late June or early July.
12. TASS: Over 80% of Russians worried by economic crisis – survey.
13. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Better the virus than Putin? In the information war against Russia, Covid-19 is just another weapon – rt.com/op-ed/486483-russia-uk-us-media-coronavirus/
14. Reuters: Putin’s Problems Mount as Coronavirus Hits Russian Economy.
15. Financial Times: Economic woes undermine Putin’s pledge pandemic is ‘under control’. As the economy deteriorates, confidence in president’s regime shows signs of waning.
16. TASS: Sberbank CEO Gref does not expect quick ‘rebound’ in Russian economy, crisis may be long.
17. Financial Times: Russia’s oligarchs expected to dig deep during the crisis. The dynamics of Putin’s regime puts onus on big business to help the state in troubled times.
18. Bloomberg: Anger at Putin Grows With Entrepreneurs Facing Ruin From Crisis.
19. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Covid-19 Economy: Expert says ‘everything to change’ in Russia. (Yakov Mirkin)
20. Jamestown Foundation: Paul Goble, Pandemic has Changed Russians, But Can It Change Russia?
21. Moscow Times: Arctic Likely to See Ice-Free Summers Despite Climate Action, Study Says.
22. Russia Matters: Nikolas Gvosdev, Don’t Bet on Reset: US-Russian Relations in the Wake of the Coronavirus.
23. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, The world after the pandemic. Is there a post-COVID-19 realignment of nation-states in the making?
24. Russian International Affairs Council: Elena Alekseenkova, After Coronavirus: “Nuda Vita” and the “Extraordinary Power” of the Modern State – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/after-coronavirus-nuda-vita-and-the-extraordinary-power-of-the-modern-state/
25. Institute of Modern Russia: Yana Gorokhovslaia, What Would a Biden Presidency Mean for Russia?
26. NYU Jordan Center: Sergei Mudrov, Belarus, Russia and the Crimean Issue: The Alliance Without Recognition.
27. RFE/RL: U.S. Nominates First Ambassador To Belarus In Over A Decade.
28. Intellinews.com: Georgia ex-president Saakashvili about to return to Ukraine politics. Former Georgian President and ex-Odesa governor Mikheil Saakashvili may return to the Ukrainian politics as deputy Prime Minister.
29. The Federalist: Mollie Hemingway, Senate Intel Committee Still Running Interference For Russia Collusion Nonsense. The report is yet another reminder of how the committee helped Democrats and other critics of President Donald Trump perpetuate the now-debunked theory that Trump was a secret Russian agent.
30. Washington Post editorial: The Russia hoax was never a hoax. An encouraging bipartisan report confirms it.
31. National Review: Andrew McCarthy, More Media Misdirection on Trump-Russia.
32. Consortium News: Joe Lauria,COVID-19: New York Times Revives its Role in Chinagate. The paper of record is again laundering, without skepticism, U.S. intelligence meant to ratchet up tensions with China, just as it did with Russia – consortiumnews.com/2020/04/22/new-york-times-revives-role-in-chinagate/
33. Military.com: Russia Is Testing US Military for Weaknesses Amid Pandemic, General Says.
34. Politico.eu: Moscow’s coronavirus offensive. As the epidemic ravages Europe, the Kremlin has dialed up the disinformation and propaganda.
35. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Adversaries Are Accelerating, Coordinating Coronavirus Disinformation, Report Says. An echo chamber fed by China, Russia and Iran feeds denigrating information about the U.S., according to State Department assessment.
36. Foreign Policy: Seva Gunitsky, Democracies Can’t Blame Putin for Their Disinformation Problem. The focus on foreign subversion ignores the damage being done at home – foreignpolicy.com/2020/04/21/democracies-disinformation-russia-china-homegrown/
37. Russia Beyond: Where to watch Soviet & Russian movies for FREE – rbth.com/arts/332069-soviet-russian-movies-free
