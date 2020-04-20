RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#72 :: Monday, 20 April 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#72 :: Monday, 20 April 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Kremlin.ru: Easter greetings. Vladimir Putin greeted Orthodox Christians and all citizens of Russia celebrating Easter Sunday.
2. TASS: Putin says coronavirus epidemic keeps spreading, but Russia managed to contain it – tass.com/politics/1147109
3. Sputnik: Russia’s Coronavirus Peak Still Ahead – Putin – sputniknews.com/russia/202004201079029519-russias-coronavirus-peak-still-ahead—putin/
4. Medium.com: Sarah Lindemann-Komarova, Part III COVID-19 in Siberia: Village Life, Trying to Calibrate the Economic and Public Health Equation, and Game Over.
5. SRAS.org: Josh Wilson, Moscow Under Quarentine: Moods and Measures.
6. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 20.
7. www.rt.com: Sign of hope or a matter of statistics? Russia sees major drop in new Covid-19 cases.
8. Awful Avalanche: Russian Covid Survivors Tell Their Personal Stories – Part I – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/20/russian-covid-survivors-tell-their-personal-stories-part-i/
9. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Deripaska steps up to Russia’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska spent $20mn when Ebola broke out at the Rusal facilities in Guinea in 2014. Now his Volnoe Delo foundation is rushing out help to tackle Russia’s outbreak of coronavirus.
10. TASS: Izvestia: Russian budget deficit in 2020 may reach $75 bln.
11. TASS: RBC: VTB CEO expects Russian economy to ‘rebound’ quickly after coronavirus.
12. The Hindu (India): Ksenia Kondratieva, The fight Putin shies away from. The President has stayed away from unpopular decisions, leaving the virus fight to Governors.
13. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Vladimir the Cautious – noyardstick.com/?p=720#more-720′
14. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian paper views governors’ efforts against virus.
15. Paul Goble: ‘While Russians Maintain Social Distancing, Putin Keeps Political Distancing’ — from Problems, People and Elites, Pastukhov Says.
16. New York Times: In Pandemic, a Remote Russian Region Orders a Lockdown on Information. Trailing only Moscow in per capita infection, Komi faces a serious health crisis and wants to know who leaked the bad news.
17. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “This is how UK media covers Britain’s Covid-19 response & that is how it covers Russia’s (is this FAIR journalism?)”
18. www.rt.com: This is how UK media covers Britain’s Covid-19 response & that is how it covers Russia’s (is this FAIR journalism?) – rt.com/uk/486229-british-media-russia-coronavirus/
19. Interfax: Major U.S. companies intend to stay in Russia – AmCham.
20. Carnegie Middle East Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia’s Viral Calculations. The coronavirus crisis has impacted Moscow’s Middle Eastern policies, while also creating opportunities.
21. Oilprice.com: Qatar And Russia Fight For LNG Supremacy As Prices Fall To Historic Lows.
22. Asia Time: Crisis offers chance to reset US, Russia relations. Former Russian Railways chief talks about philanthropy, multilateralism and US-Russia-China ties. (Vladimir Yakunin)
23. The National Interest: Sharon Tennison, David Speedie, and Krishen Mehta, Is NATO Still Necessary? There will inevitably be other global challenges that countries will face together over time. However, NATO at seventy is not the instrument to address them.
24. Interfax-Ukraine: Over half of Ukrainians have good opinion of Russia.
25. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, SERGEI AND YULIA SKRIPAL – IN PRISON TOGETHER OR IN SOLITARY? – johnhelmer.net/sergei-and-yulia-skripal-in-prison-together-or-in-solitary/print/
26. Chatham House (UK): Keir Giles, Beware Russian and Chinese Positioning for After the Pandemic. Authoritarian regimes can use the COVID-19 crisis to improve their international standing, taking advantage of others’ distraction. Their aims are different, but their methods have much in common.
27. The Daily Mail (UK): The power crazed crook in the Kremlin: The Oligarchs thought he’d last one term…until he brought them ruthlessly to heel. Now Putin has the West in his sights. Author Catherine Belton sets out the story of Vladimir Putin’s rise to power.
28. Washington Examiner: Janusz Bugajski, Could it be time for another Russian revolution?
29. The American Interest: Oleg Sentsov, Beware the Lion in the Kremlin. Vladimir Putin is a predator who feeds on fear and weakness. Appeasing him will only encourage him to come back for more.
30. CNN: Putin leverages coronavirus chaos to make a direct play to Trump.
31. The Hill: Republicans plow ahead with Russia origins probe.
32. Real Clear Politics: Michael Tracey, How Sanders Was ‘Russia-gated’ Out of the 2020 Race.
33. NYU Jordan Center: Teaching Russia Online Resource Database.
You must log in to post a comment.