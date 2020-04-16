RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#70 :: Thursday, 16 April 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#70 :: Thursday, 16 April 2020
1. Russia Beyond: When will self-isolation end in Russia?
2. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 16.
3. Interfax: Daily growth in Covid-19 cases dips to 1,370 in Moscow.
4. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Government members – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63204
5. Government.ru: Government Meeting. The agenda includes additional measures to ensure sustainable development of the economy during the coronavirus epidemic, allocating funds for incentive payments to medical workers.
6. Russia Matters: Angelina Flood and Simon Saradzhyan, Russians See Putin as More of a Champion of the Oligarchs, Polls Show.
7. Meduza: Kremlin reportedly caves to requests for May 9 Victory Day parade to be postponed.
8. www.rt.com: Cutting military spending to fund human security is ‘THE LEAST’ world leaders can do after pandemic – Gorbachev.
9. Reuters: Russia Will Accept Ventilators From United States if Needed: Kremlin.
10. Facebook: Fred Weir, “U.S. now has 22 million unemployed as economy sinks toward Depression-like scenario”
11. Moscow Times: Russia’s Healthcare System Faced Cuts for Years. Now Medical Students Are on the Coronavirus Frontlines. In Moscow, Russia’s coronavirus epicenter, medical students have been deployed to hospitals strained by the pandemic.
12. TASS: Media: Russia’s economy could lose nearly $240 bln over coronavirus.
13. Asia Times: Dmitriy Frolovskiy, Pandemic could transform Russian businesses. The crisis may lay the foundations for a new and more open economic model.
14. https://thesaker.is: A view from Russia – Well-coordinated teamwork always gives the best results (interview with Deputy Prime Minister Viktoriya Abramchenko) – thesaker.is/a-view-from-russia-well-coordinated-teamwork-always-gives-the-best-results/
15. Bloomberg: Russia’s Oil Pain Deepens as OPEC+ Prepares to Cut Output.
16. RFE/RL: Oil War And Peace: A Russian-Saudi Standoff Is Over — At What Cost To The Kremlin?
17. Russian International Affairs Council: Russia, the USA and China Should Work Together against Natural or Deliberate Biological Threats. (Interview with Richard Pilch) – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/interview/russia-the-usa-and-china-should-work-together-against-natural-or-deliberate-biological-threats/
18. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Eugene Rumer, The Coronavirus Won’t Make Putin Play Nice
19. The Globalist: Deciphering Putin’s Russia: Why the Strains with the West? A conversation with Angela Stent, the author of “Putin’s World: Russia Against the West and with the Rest” and former U.S. government official on Russia.
20. The Independent (UK): Robert Fisk, Russia is about to face its biggest test yet in Syria. Assad has been loyal to Putin, and Putin to Assad, but the Syrian people are growing poorer by the day.
21. The Hill: Steven Pifer, Trump’s fake news on arms control?
22. European Leadership Network: Gabriella Gricius, U.S.-Russia relations in 2020: The end of effective arms control?
23. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Zelenskiy’s honeymoon is over as his first year in office comes to an end
24. New York Post: It looks like Putin conned the FBI into the ‘Russiagate’ probe.
25. www.rt.com: There he goes again: Russiagate godfather Obama promotes NYTimes’ latest conspiracy (this time it’s Putin + Covid-19!) – rt.com/op-ed/485941-obama-nytimes-putin-coronavirus/
26. Bellingcat: Aric Toler, How (not) to Report on Russian Disinformation. (excerpt)
