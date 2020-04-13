RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#67 :: Monday, 13 April 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#67 :: Monday, 13 April 2020
1. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: Part Two COVID-19 Siberia: Life in the Village. March 29- April 4 “Non-work Week #1” in Manjerok, Altai Republic.
2. TASS: Putin: coronavirus situation in Russia not changing for better – tass.com/society/1144045
3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on sanitary and epidemiologic situation in Russia – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63194
4. TASS: Putin lacks real-life communication – Kremlin.
5. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 13.
6. Moscow Times: How Do Moscow’s Coronavirus Lockdown Passes Work?
7. www.rt.com: As restrictions spread across Europe, 69% of Muscovites willing to sacrifice rights to defeat coronavirus – poll – rt.com/russia/485691-sacrifice-rights-defeat-coronavirus/
8. Russian International Affairs Council; Andrey Kortunov, For Our Unfreedom and Yours! – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/for-our-unfreedom-and-yours/
9. Facebook: Fred Weir, Grocery Supplies.
10. TASS: Russia’s GDP may decline 5% in 2020 if quarantine measures extended.
11. www.rt.com: Russian unemployment may more than TRIPLE due to business shutdown amid coronavirus quarantine – rt.com/business/485648-russian-unemployment-triple-coronavirus/
12. TASS: Russia’s economic recovery will begin in Q3 of 2020, expert says.
13. AP: Coronavirus Upends Putin’s Political Agenda in Russia.
14. Paul Goble: Referendum on Russian Constitutional Amendments Raises Ever More Questions.
15. The National Interest: Charlie Gao, What Happens if Putin Gets Coronavirus? Who take over the Russian Government? What is the line of succession?
16. The National Interest: Judy Twigg, Russia’s Coronavirus Response Reveals Its Strengths and Weaknesses. Some of Russia’s inherent structural and demographic factors may help it cope. Others put it at a disadvantage.
17. The National Interest: Stratfor, Here’s What Will Happen If Putin Rules Russia for 12 More Years. Who would come next eventually?
18. Awful Avalanche: Covid vs Tuberculosis: Did The Commies Do Something Right? – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/12/covid-vs-tuberculosis-did-the-commies-do-something-right/
19. TASS: Kommersant: Russia embarks on largest ever reduction in oil output.
20. Reuters: Russia Hails Oil Deal It Says Will Save Millions of U.S. Jobs.
21. Bloomberg: Putin Makes Painful Climbdown as He Sues for Peace in Oil War.
22. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Why the OPEC+ deal is a many-splendoured thing.
23. Forbes: Ken Silverstein, Could The Pandemic Lead To Better U.S.-Russia Relations And Ultimately Improve Energy Economics?
24. Facebook: Ivan Katchanovski, Faked crucifixion of Dmytro Bulatov.
25. Awful Avalanche:: Will Tatyana Chernovol Be Charged With Murder? – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/13/will-tatyana-chernovol-be-charged-with-murder/
26. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, Where Are They Now? Ukrainian Patriot Edition. – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2020/04/12/where-are-they-now-ukrainian-patriot-edition/#more-686
27. Facebook: Dmitry Babich, Russian studies in the West.
28. Washington Post: Russia’s state-backed media uses the pandemic to spin anti-Western views. They are not alone.
29. New York Times: William Broad, Putin’s Long War Against American Science. A decade of health disinformation promoted by President Vladimir Putin of Russia has sown wide confusion, hurt major institutions and encouraged the spread of deadly illnesses.
30. The Hill: Kevin Brock, AG Barr just signaled that things are about to get ugly for the Russia collusion team.
