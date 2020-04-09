RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#65 :: Thursday, 9 April 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#65 :: Thursday, 9 April 2020
1. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: COVID-19 Siberia Update: Life in the Village: Part I: Background.
2. https://medium.com: Sarah Lindemann-Komarova, COVID- 19: The View from Siberia. (March 18) [With photos]
3. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, EXPOSING THE DISINFORMATION INDUSTRY.
4. Russia Matters: Chris Weafer, Russia Is Well-Positioned to Weather COVID-19’s Economic Fallout.
5. www.rt.com: Russia’s coronavirus tally surpasses 10,000 after record daily surge, 13 more deaths.
6. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 9.
7. www.rt.com: Putin announces additional measures to support Russian economy & business amid coronavirus pandemic.
8. Meduza: Law and order under lockdown. How the coronavirus quarantine is making it even harder to find justice in Russia’s courts.
9. Interfax: No plans to create system for tracking tourists in Moscow – mayor’s office.
10. Meduza: Why only a small fraction of Russia’s 18-trillion-ruble safety cushion can be used to support the economy during the COVID-19 crisis.
11. TASS: Russia passes 10,000-coronavirus-infection benchmark ten weeks after virus set in.
12. Moscow Times: Italian Doctors Warned Hospitals Are Coronavirus Vectors. One Russian Region Proves Their Point.The sparsely populated northern Komi Republic is one of Russia’s coronavirus hotspots. Six of its hospitals are now under quarantine.
13. Russia Beyond: How are Russians surviving after losing their jobs due to coronavirus?
– rbth.com/lifestyle/331988-russians-lose-job-because-coronavirus
14. Moscow Times: Coronavirus Revolutionizes Russia’s Retail Scene. Retailers have been forced to digitize, move online and transform their businesses in the space of weeks.
15. TASS: Izvestia: Russian NGOs seek government’s assistance amid coronavirus.
16. Moscow Times: ‘Scary to Predict’: Bolshoi Theater Warns of Closure if Coronavirus Lockdown Persists.
17. TASS: Pandemic threatens US with economic crisis, loss of role of world leader, expert says.
18. https://journal-neo.org: Gunnar Ulson, As Russia Sends Aid, US and NATO Snear and Smear.
19. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Eternal negativity of the one-track mind: Think tank session on Russian response to Covid-19 exposes futility of racket – rt.com/russia/485316-russian-response-coronavirus-cepa/
20. Valdai Discussion Club: Dario Velo, COVID-19: Why a European Health Community Should Be Open to Russian Participation. The search for solutions to deal with the COVID-19 epidemic can draw lessons from past experiences.
21. AP: US-Russian Crew Blasts Off for International Space Station.
22. Wired: The US Hitches Its Final Ride to Space From Russia-for Now. Thursday’s launch to the space station will mark the end of America’s dependence on Russia for human spaceflight, but NASA may buy more seats on Soyuz rockets.
23. TASS: New START marks 10th anniversary with ambiguous prospects, experts note – tass.com/defense/1141809
24. The National Interest: Colleen Moore and Ben Freeman, Nuclear Arms Nightmare: Don’t Let New START Die. From the authors: “If New START expires, or either party withdraws without a replacement treaty, America and Russia would be free to build up their nuclear arsenals. There would be nothing left to restrain the new nuclear arms race, and both countries would lose insight into the other’s nuclear arsenals. This move would reverse decades of bipartisan and international cooperation to reduce.
25. Bloomberg: Oil Deal Goes Down to Wire as Saudis, Russia Debate Key Details.
26. Asia Times: Saudis and Russians to tame Trump with oil truce. The Saudis are looking to placate Trump while Russia is seeking returns.
27. Facebook: Ivan Katchanovski, Maidan massacre investigation.
28. Kyiv Post: Kurt Volker, Ukraine’s moment of truth.
