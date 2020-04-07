RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#63 :: Tuesday, 7 April 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#63 :: Tuesday, 7 April 2020
1. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 7.
2. TASS: Putin urges to avoid others’ mistakes in fighting coronavirus.
3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on coronavirus pandemic development and preventive measures – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63173 [Complete text in Russian with video: kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63173]
4. TASS: Obligatory self-isolation declared in 84 out of 85 Russian regions.
5. TASS: Putin gets tested for COVID-19 as often as necessary, Kremlin says.
6. The National Interest: Nikolas Gvosdev, Could the Coronavirus Destabilize Russia? There is a very real fear that the virus will overwhelm a brittle and underfunded health system and that, combined with an economic shock, can shake up the Russian political system.
7. The Globalist: Alexei Bayer, How COVID 19 Hits Bad Governments. COVID 19 is especially dangerous for people with pre-existing conditions. It also strikes countries with pre-existing bad governments with particular severity. (excerpt re Russia)
9. www.rt.com: Organizers want Russian WWII veterans who defeated Hitler to STAY AWAY from Victory Day parade over Covid-19 fears
10. Russia Beyond: ‘Italian healthcare system in state of collapse’ – Russian virologists stationed in Bergamo – rbth.com/science-and-tech/331970-italy-coronavirus-russia-doctors
11. TASS: Head of Russia’s Accounts Chamber predicts technological boom due to crisis.
12. TASS: Russian shops well stocked despite recent extraordinary demand – PM.
13. Moscow Times: Living Standards To be Main Victim of Coronavirus Economic Shock.
14. Intellinews.com: ‘Stage 2’ of Russian business response to coronavirus: a view from the trenches.
15. Russia Beyond: Russia updates its list of ‘systemically important’ companies.
16. TASS: Entrepreneur Vladimir Potanin tops Forbes’ list of Russia’s richest businessmen in 2019.
17. Bloomberg: Putin Hoards His Cash Amid Fears Oil Bloodbath Could Last.
18. Interfax: Not enough applications from Russian citizens even for one flight from U.S. – Ambassador Antonov.
19. New York Times: Maxim Trudolyubov, Late in the Game, Russia Steps Up to Covid-19. For once, Vladimir Putin followed in the path of his American counterpart, President Trump, and with similar results – a greater risk of catastrophe that might have been avoided.
20. Institute of Modern Russia: Olga Khvostunova, Five Patterns of the Putin Regime.
21. Daily Mail (UK): Moscow is accused of hiding military spies among a group of doctors it had sent to Italy’s coronavirus epicentre.
21a. Vox.com: Alex Ward, Russia’s growing coronavirus outbreak and its challenge to Vladimir Putin, explained. If many people get infected in Moscow, Russia’s showpiece capital, it could ruin the myth of Putin as the country’s protector.
22. Facebook: Fred War, “Russia Just Bankrupted One Of America’s Biggest Natural Gas Companies”
23. Awful Avalanche: How Moscow Dealt With Plagues In The Past – Part I – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/06/how-moscow-dealt-with-plagues-in-the-past-part-i/
24. Awful Avalanche: How Moscow Dealt With Plagues In The Past – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/04/07/how-moscow-dealt-with-plagues-in-the-past-part-ii/
25. https://zen.yandex.ru: “Alliance of Doctors” or office of provocateurs? – zen.yandex.ru/media/narpol2019/alians-vrachei-ili-kontora-provokatorov-5e8738e301822a01b722adf6?&utm_campaign=dbr
26. Bloomberg: China Faces Fresh Virus Threat From Its Border With Russia.
27. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, US State Department vs. Imperial Russian Terrorists
– unz.com/akarlin/imperial-russian-terrorists/
28. www.rt.com: ‘Aggressive expropriation attempt’: Russia blasts Trump’s order declaring space up for grabs by Americans.
29. Russian International Affairs Council: Wang Xiaoquan, The Hidden Logic of the United States that Led to its Withdrawal from the INF Treaty – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-hidden-logic-of-the-united-states-that-led-to-its-withdrawal-from-the-inf-treaty/
30. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE NATIONAL SECURITY AGENCY PARADOX SOLVED – WHY DOES SUCH A SMART INTELLIGENCE AGENCY KEEP GETTING OUTSMARTED BY THE RUSSIANS? – johnhelmer.net/the-national-security-agency-paradox-solved-why-does-such-a-smart-intelligence-agency-keep-gett/print/
31. NPR: WILLIAM B. TAYLOR, STEVEN PIFER, and JOHN E. HERBST, The Coronavirus Crisis Presents An Opportunity To End War In Ukraine.
32. Brookings: Steven Pifer, March was a roller coaster month for Ukraine.
33. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, REPORT – The New Terrorist Threat: Ukrainian Ultra-Nationalist and Neo-Fascist Terrorism at Home and Abroad.
