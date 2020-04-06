RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#62 :: Monday, 6 April 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#62 :: Monday, 6 April 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The National Interest: Lyle Goldstein, Contemporary Russia Faces a Full Panoply of Interlocking Crises. Vladimir Putin’s leadership has hardly been flawless but it has broadly comported rationally with Russia’s difficult strategic and economic position.
2. CNBC.com: Kirill Dmitriev, The U.S. and Russia should work together to defeat the coronavirus.
3. www.rt.com: Russia confirms biggest one-day spike in new Covid-19 cases, almost 1,000 reported on Monday as virus hits 80 of 85 regions – rt.com/russia/485056-russia-almost-1000-new-covid19-cases/
4. TASS: Russia’s fight against coronavirus not ideal, but everything possible is done – deputy PM.
5. Facebook: Fred Weir, Russian coverage of COVID-19 pandemic.
6. TASS: Poll shows Russians consider constitutional amendments on sovereignty extremely vital.
7. Washington Post: Coronavirus is testing the limits of Russia’s surveillance state.
8. Financial Times: Putin leaves tough coronavirus decisions to regional aides. Russian president is distancing himself from lockdown measures, thrusting senior lieutenants into limelight.
9. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, COVID-19 and governors.
10. TASS: Izvestia: Russia’s GDP to suffer in 2020 due to non-working holiday.
11. Reuters: With Small Businesses Suffering, Putin Faces Criticism Over Shutdown.
12. www.rt.com: Moscow & Riyadh ‘very, very close’ to striking oil deal – Russia’s sovereign wealth fund.
13. Valdai Discussion Club: Viktor Katona, Oil Wars 2020: Who Will Win? The coronavirus pandemic may inspire a rapprochement – if the global demand for oil is falling as is, price wars that worsen oil oversupply on the market are counterproductive. Considering the levels in storage facilities all over the world, the desirability of a new agreement between leading oil suppliers in Eurasia is becoming harder to deny – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/oil-wars-2020-who-will-win/
14. Forbes.com: Kenneth Rapoza, Looks Like Trump Convinced Putin To Stand Down On Oil Production.
15. www.zerohedge.com: Putin: Oil Glut Is Really About Saudi Desire To Crush US Shale.
16. The Guardian (UK): Trump administration determined to exit treaty reducing risk of war. Mike Pompeo and Mark Esper agreed to proceed with US withdrawal of Open Skies Treaty despite pandemic, sources say.
17. Meduza: Holy men. How Russian Orthodox priests helped annex Crimea.
18. Facebook: Ivan Katchanovski, Western Funded NGOs in Ukraine.
UACRISIS.ORG: uacrisis.org/ua/75229-pryamij-dialog-ordlo?fbclid=IwAR0BnFn-S7OMReHmDPtybyeHhS_Jgqtt_vnq2WAt_sF7mx1q6AQHUhD2-5Q
You must log in to post a comment.