RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#61 :: Friday, 3 April 2020

1. Moscow Times: Russia’s Leading Climate Change Expert Gives Sober Prognosis. Russia is set to experience huge temperature increases and extreme weather events, but there will also be opportunities.

2. Foreign Affairs: John O’Loughlin, Gerard Toal, and Kristin M. Bakke, To Russia With Love. The Majority of Crimeans Are Still Glad for Their Annexation.

3. Russia Beyond: Vladimir Putin gives coronavirus update in 2nd address to the nation.

4. Moscow Times: Moscow’s Coronavirus Quarantine, Explained.

5. Moscow Times: Moscow Won’t Require QR Code Coronavirus Lockdown Passes, for Now.

6. TASS: COVID-19 situation in Russia develops favorably so far, says minister.

7. Russia Beyond: What people in Moscow think of the enforced self-isolation.

8. TASS: Moscow resident challenges self-isolation regime with court.

9. Government.ru: Government meeting. The agenda includes: draft Energy Strategy, fulfilling Presidential instructions in connection with the coronavirus pandemic, ensuring the return of Russian tourists, supporting industry, SMEs and volunteers, providing housing for Great Patriotic War veterans.

10. Kremlin.ru: Decree on Covid-19 ‘holiday’, regional crisis measures.

11. RFE/RL: Russian Election Officials Postpone All Votes Until After June 21.

12. Beyond the Kremlin: Mark Smith, Coronavirus: histories of emergency powers.

13. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Watcom shopping index collapses as Moscow put on lockdown.

14. Interfax: Unprecedented shock in supply, demand in Russia – Nabiullina.

15. TASS: Izvestia: Battle against COVID-19 to save lives, but economy to suffer.

16. Moscow Times: Analysts Fear the Economic Impact of Russia’s April Coronavirus Shutdown Will Be Catastrophic. Growth is set to crash and unemployment to jump sharply, as Putin extends paid holiday until the end of April.

17. Reuters: Russian Ban on Western Food Bears Fruit in Coronavirus Era.

18. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, POT, KETTLE, BLACK.

19. CNBC.com: Putin seeking to create new world order with ‘rogue states’ amid coronavirus crisis, report claims.

20. The Guardian (UK): ‘Cybergulag’: Russia looks to surveillance technology to enforce lockdown.

21. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 2 APRIL 2020.

22. www.rt.com: We need to cut around 10 mln barrels per day of oil production, Russia is ready to act with US on oil markets – Putin.

23. Russian International Affairs Council: Russian Mamedov, Can Russia, Saudi Arabia Strike New OPEC+ Deal with US Help?

24. Reuters: Factbox: Oil Analysts Sceptical About Saudi-Russian ‘Deal’

25. www.rt.com: ‘We are aware someone is lying to us’: Belarus ultras call for FOOTBALL BOYCOTT due to covid-19.

26. NYU Jordan Center: Julian Waller, Parliamentary Daydreams in Belarus: When the Rubber-Stamp Really is Just a Rubber-Stamp.

27. The National Interest: Anya Gorodentsev, It Would Be a Foreign Policy Faux Pas to Overlook Kazakhstan. This former member of the Soviet Union has tactfully demonstrated an ability to sustain a multi-faceted foreign policy approach with external actors in Eurasia and can appropriately do so with America.

28. Wall Street Journal: Investigation Into Origins of Trump-Russia Probe Continues Despite Coronavirus. Connecticut U.S. attorney leading investigation began CIA and other interviews earlier this year.

29. Financial Times: Robert Chandler, The magic of Pushkin’s verse comes alive in a new translation. How the Russian bard wrote many of his greatest works under lockdown in 1830.

