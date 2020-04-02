RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#60 :: Thursday, 2 April 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#60 :: Thursday, 2 April 2020

1. Kremlin.ru: Address to the Nation – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63133

[Russian with video: kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63133]

2. AP: Russia’s Putin orders month of non-work to curb coronavirus.

3. www.rt.com: Putin extends paid holiday period in Russia until end of April as Covid-19 cases spike.

4. Meduza: No work through April and regional responsibility: Putin’s latest COVID-19 address at a glance.

5. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Government members. Vladimir Putin held a meeting with members of the Government. During a video conference call, they discussed combatting the coronavirus infection and topical issues on the socio-political agenda.

6. TASS: Izvestia: Russia projected to pass coronavirus peak in ten days.

7. Russia Beyond: 7 ways Russians have changed since the coronavirus outbreak – rbth.com/lifestyle/331950-russian-habits-change-covid19

8. TASS: Number of Russians ‘panicking’ because of coronavirus plunges, says poll.

9. Interfax: Kremlin says not planning state of emergency over Covid-19.

10. Russia Beyond: How Russian volunteers act in times of coronavirus.

11. Moscow Times: Grassroots Volunteer Programs Help Battle Coronavirus in Russia. COVID-19 is spreading fast – but so is the volunteer movement to help combat it.

12. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | April 2.

13. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Over 7 mln Russians could lose jobs over coronavirus.

14. Meduza: That dirty little word: quarantine. How Vladimir Putin and federal officials have avoided responsibility for Russia’s fight against coronavirus.

15. Facebook: Fred Weir, “the Russian government is well organized, reasonably well trusted”

16. Moscow Times: Moscow’s Small Businesses Feel the Pinch Under Coronavirus Lockdown.

17. South Front: WHILE THE WORLD IS IN DISARRAY, COVID-19 IS BREAKING UP RUSSIA.

[Text with graphics and links https://southfront.org/while-the-world-is-in-disarray-covid-19-is-breaking-up-russia/]

18. Bloomberg: Russia Won’t Boost Oil Output Amid Oversupply, Official Says.

19. www.rt.com: Saudi Arabia won’t undermine Russia-US energy deal & risk facing oil price war on two fronts – market analyst to RT.

20. TASS: Izvestia: COVID-19 affects nuclear non-proliferation.

21. Russia in Global Affairs: Pavel Tsygankov, N – NATIONAL INTEREST.

[https://eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/n-national-interest/]

22. Russia in Global Affairs: Vassily Kashin, H – HYBRID WAR.

[https://eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/h-hybrid-war/]

23. Riddle: Russia’s armed forces under Gerasimov, the man without a doctrine. Michael Kofman on salient trends in Russian military strategy and doctrinal thought, as opposed to the mythical Gerasimov Doctrine.

[https://www.ridl.io/en/russia-s-armed-forces-under-gerasimov-the-man-without-a-doctrine/]

24. Russia Matters: Simon Saradzhyan, US-Russian Non-Interference Pact: Quod Licet Roosevelt, Non Licet Trump? Is a non-interference pact between Russia and the U.S. feasible given the current state of their relationship? What might such a pact look like and, more importantly, what should it address?

25. Wall Street Journal: Walter Russell Mead, The Trump-Russia Showdown Over Oil. Putin sacrifices Iran and Venezuela to hit back at the U.S. president. Democrats may end up giving Moscow the advantage.

26. Politico.eu: Russia and China push ‘fake news’ aimed at weakening Europe: report. EU officials claim both Moscow and Beijing continue to peddle disinformation on social media whose aim is to undermine the European Union and its partners.

27. Washington Post: Trump called Russia’s coronavirus aid to U.S. ‘very nice.’ Putin may use it as a propaganda coup.

28. www.rt.com: If at first you don’t succeed…Impeachment frontman Schiff mulls 9/11-like ‘nonpartisan commission’ on coronavirus – rt.com/usa/484733-schiff-911-commission-coronavirus-blame/

