RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#58 :: Tuesday, 31 March 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#58 :: Tuesday, 31 March 2020

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. www.rt.com: Covid-19 deaths in Russia almost DOUBLE in single day: Parliament clears path for state of emergency.

2. TASS: Russia close to COVID-2019 pandemic peak, says Health Ministry epidemiologist.

3. Interfax: Duma adopts bill allowing govt to declare emergency situation.

4. Interfax: Federation Council approves bill allowing govt to declare emergency situation.

5. TASS: One in five Russians strongly worried over coronavirus issue, poll shows.

6. BMB Russia: Coronavirus is causing the Kremlin to reverse the longstanding trend of centralizing politics.

7. Russia Beyond: A strict self-isolation regime has started in Moscow and other regions.

8. Facebook: Fred Weir, Snow.

9. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoys.

10. Government.ru: Meeting of the Presidium of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of novel coronavirus infection in the Russian Federation.

11. Financial Times: Kremlin in virus crackdown after Russians rush for ‘long weekend’. Authorities forced to act as citizens ignore Putin’s nine-day semi-curfew.

12. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, FOLLOW CHINA, FOLLOW RUSSIA, FOLLOW AMERICA – THE POLITICS OF COVID-19 ALTERNATIVES WITHOUT CHOICE.

13. Moscow Times: Moscow’s Lockdown Could Prevent 100K Virus Deaths, Study Says.

14. Meduza: Hitting back against quarantine breakers . Russian lawmakers adopt strict new penalties, including criminal punishment, for offenses against the national effort to curb the spread of coronavirus.

15. TASS: Russian church urges clerics to ‘come to their senses’ and heed sanitary norms.

16. Moscow Times: St. Petersburg Under Siege by Coronavirus. In a city that relies on tourism, coronavirus has hit hard.

17. Bloomberg: Putin’s Economic Isolation Suddenly Doesn’t Look So Bad.

18. Moscow Times: Russian Businesses Lobby Hard for Government Support. In lieu of broad government stimulus package, industries push for government help as economic impact of coronavirus worsens.

19. Moscow Times: Ilya Klishin, As Russia Battles the Coronavirus Crisis, Why Is Putin so Absent? Aside from the brief Russian-Georgian War in 2008, this is the first time in 20 years that Putin has not personally managed a major national crisis.

20. New York Times: As Russia Braces for Coronavirus, Putin Lets Underlings Take the Heat. The Russian leader hates to deliver bad news and wants to distinguish his rule from the turbulent presidency of Boris N. Yeltsin. So he is leaving it to his minions to announce harsh measures.

21. Kennan Institute: William Pomeranz, The Putin Constitution.

22. The Nation: Sophie Pinkham, The Collective Body. Russian experiments in life after death.

23. www.eurekalert.org: Challenges for Russia’s agriculture: new special issue in Russian Journal of Economics.

24. TASS: Russia, US continue discussing cooperation in fight against COVID-19.

25. Oilprice.com: Relief On The Horizon? Trump And Putin Discuss Oil Markets.

26. www.rt.com: ‘Happily surprised’? Trump says Russia sent US ‘very, very large’ aid package to combat Covid-19.

27. Wall Street Journal: Viruspolitik at Play as Moscow Sends Soldiers to Help Italy. Russia’s president sent aircraft full of medical supplies to Italy to aid in combating the coronavirus when help from Europe and the U.S. is scarce.

28. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia quizzes US on coronavirus’ parentage.

29. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, TIME AND FOOD FOR THOUGHT. What should one do if he is interested in world issues, but international life is basically coming to a standstill, trying to shy away from a pandemic? To us, the answer is obvious: read Russia in Global Affairs and use the intermission to think about what is happening on planet Earth.

30. Russia in Global Affairs: Ivan Safranchuk, M – MESSIANISM. Hardly anyone will disagree that Russia has never been an exclusively pragmatic power, driven only by practical interests. The feeling of a certain mission and a lofty goal has always been Russia’s inherent quality.

31. Russia in Global Affairs: Dmitry Suslov, S – STRATEGIC STABILITY. The concept of strategic stability appeared in the Russian foreign policy vocabulary in the late 1980s and early 1990s when the relevant concept was adopted. The Russian approach had a number of distinctive features that became apparent as early as the 1990s. After the collapse of the USSR, maintaining strategic stability became a matter of national and international security for Moscow, which sought not only to prevent nuclea

32. The National Interest: Lyle Goldstein, Naval Gazing as the World Economy Goes Up in Flames. An annual Russian naval estimate reveals Moscow’s continuing shipbuilding dilemmas, as well as a contrast to China’s naval development prowess.

33. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia and China in the Arctic: Cooperation, Competition, and Consequences. (excerpt)

Like this: Like Loading...