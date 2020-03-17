RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#48 :: Tuesday, 17 March 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#48 :: Tuesday, 17 March 2020
1. Russia Beyond: How has life in Moscow changed due to coronavirus?
[rbth.com/lifestyle/331835-how-has-life-in-moscow-with-coronavirus] [See also “#QuarantineAndChill: All things Russian to do while in self-isolation”: rbth.com/arts/331838-quarantine-things-russian-to-do]
2. www.rt.com: Russia to ban entry for foreign nationals until May: Government Press Service
3. Moscow Times: Q&A: Russia’s Anti-Coronavirus Measures.
4. Intellinews.com: Russia’s government ramps up preparations to fight economic fall-out of coronavirus. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is preparing an economic support pack to cushion the blow from the coronavirus pandemic.
5. Government.ru: First meeting of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of coronavirus infection in Russia. – government.ru/en/news/39164/
6. Government.ru: Meeting with deputy prime-ministers. The agenda includes efforts to control the incidence of new coronavirus infection and to provide stable economic performance – government.ru/en/news/39161/
7. Government.ru: Briefing with Tatyana Golikova following the meeting of the Government Coordination Council to control the incidence of coronavirus infection in Russia. -government.ru/en/news/39167/
8. TASS: Putin urges federal prosecutor’s office to protect Russians’ civil rights better.
9. TASS: Putin demands foiling any attempts to destabilize society.
10. TASS: Kremlin says current non-systemic opposition is marginalized.
11. TASS: Putin assures non-systemic opposition not an enemy of the state.
12. Kremlin.ru: Opposition, systemic and non-systemic (interview to TASS) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/62997 [Video with English subtitles for this and other interviews here: https://putin.tass.ru/en/o-sanktsiyakh-i-importozameschenii/?utm_source=tass&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=banner_300_600]
13. www.rt.com: Constitutional Court approves amendments resetting presidential terms limits, poll says majority would vote for Putin in 2024T – rt.com/russia/483252-putin-presidential-terms-no-limits/
14. RBK: Most Russians have said they would vote for Putin in 2024 – rbc.ru/politics/16/03/2020/5e6e4cfe9a7947100d3c60ed?utm_source=yxnews&utm_medium=desktop&utm_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fyandex.ru%2Fnews
15. Meduza: 52 pages for 12 more years. How Russia’s Constitutional Court justified letting Putin stick around and a whole lot more.
16. Inside Story (Australia): Graeme Gill, Vladimir Putin: ruler for life? Could there be a less sinister reason why the Russian president wants the way open for a longer tenure? – insidestory.org.au/vladimir-putin-ruler-for-life/?fbclid=IwAR3EedNQoFSn-k76IicBcKj6Ti17EkdA2H8vJlhbkEXZ1gIFIE4M4k5jlnc
17. The Diplomat: Mike Smeltzer, One Way to Look at the Overhaul in Russia? Putin Lacks a Dynastic Exit Strategy. Recent political moves reinforce the fact that Putin still lacks a well-placed family member to whom control could be handed, complicating his search for an exit strategy.
18. Financial Times: Saudi oil war: ‘The beauty is you can blame it on the Russians’. Battle between strongmen threatens to upend markets and damage economies.
19. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BEWARE RUSSIANS ON CAMPUS.
20. The Nation: Citizen Gorbachev Speaks. If war is the consequence of a policy, then get rid of the policy.
21. BESA (Israel): Emil Avdaliani, Russia’s Shift from “Greater Europe” to “Greater Asia”
22. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS): Jeffrey Mankoff and Andrey Kortunov, Addressing Unresolved Challenges in U.S.-Russia Relations. (Excerpt)
23. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Kazantsev, The US and the Taliban: Uncertainty About the Peace Agreement – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-us-and-the-taliban/
24. RAND Corporation: Understanding Potential Trajectories of Great-Power Ideological Competition
25. National Security Archive: False Warnings of Soviet Missile Attacks Put U.S. Forces on Alert in 1979-1980 (excerpt)
[Full text https://nsarchive.gwu.edu/briefing-book/nuclear-vault/2020-03-16/false-warnings-soviet-missile-attacks-during-1979-80-led-alert-actions-us-strategic-forces]
26. The National Interest: Stratfor, What If Ukraine’s Attempt at Peace Ended up Making Things Worse? Between a rock and a hard place.
[https://nationalinterest.org/blog/buzz/what-if-ukraines-attempt-peace-ended-making-things-worse-132627]
27. Human Rights in Ukraine (KHPG): Underhanded agreement for direct dialogue with Donbas militants is a red line Zelensky promised not to cross. [http://khpg.org/en/index.php?id=1584197811]
28. The Center for International Security and Cooperation (Stanford): Steven Pifer, Crimea: Six Years after Illegal Annexation. [https://cisac.fsi.stanford.edu/news/crimea-%C2%A0six-years-after-illegal-annexation]
29. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Are U.S. Intelligence and/or George Soros Trying to Undermine Zelenskiy?
30. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE DEFENCE OPENS ITS CASE IN THE MH17 TRIAL, CHARGING THE DUTCH PROSECUTORS WITH ILLEGAL HOBBLING, SABOTAGE AND EXCESSIVE HASTE – johnhelmer.net/the-defence-opens-its-case-in-the-mh17-trial-charging-the-dutch-prosecutors-with-illegal-hobbling-sabotage-and-excessive-haste/print/
31. Bloomberg: ‘Putin Chef’ Case Dropped in Mueller Election-Meddling Probe.
32. Facebook: Fred Weir, Comment on “Putin Ally to Sue U.S. for $50Bln Over ‘Wrongful Persecution'”
33. www.rt.com: DOJ drops charges against ‘Russian trolls’ after they dared demand evidence in US court – rt.com/usa/483279-concord-russiagate-charges-dropped/
34. Sic Semper Tyrannis: Larry Johnson, WHY IS CROWDSTRIKE CONFUSED ON ELEVEN KEY DETAILS ABOUT THE DNC HACK? (excerpt) – turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2020/03/
why-is-crowdstrike-confused-on-eleven-key-details-about-the-dnc-hack-by-larry-c-johnson.html#more
