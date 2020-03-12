RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#44 :: Thursday, 12 March 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#44 :: Thursday, 12 March 2020

1. TASS: Surge in Russia’s temperatures more than twice the global warming rate, report says.

2. TASS: Kremlin: Putin did not say anything about his participation in 2024 election yet.

3. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Keeping all options open or a power grab? Mixed reaction to potential 2024 Putin Presidential run.

4. www.rt.com: It’s a long way to 2024 & we will have to wait to see Putin’s endgame.

5. Kremlin.ru: Business, big and small (interview to TASS)

6. TASS: Small business in Russia made long stride from kiosks to high-tech – Putin.

7. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with investors.

8. www.rt.com: Next stop the regions: Russian lawmakers approve final bill on amendments to constitution.

9. TASS: Parliament gets Constitution-related verdicts from 58 regions, may study them March 14

10. Meduza: Not very. How legal is the mad dash to overhaul Russia’s Constitution?

11. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, PUTLER, President for Life?

12. http://thesaker.is: Saker message on current events. (excerpt on Putin)

13. Al Jazeera: Leonid Ragozin, Putin will go before 2036. Proposed constitutional amendments circumventing presidential term limits will not save Putin from the inevitable.

14. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Nazarbayev shares political longevity experience with Putin.

15. R. Politik: Tatiana Stanovaya, Putin Forever? Q&A On Russia’s Presidential Term ‘Reset’

16. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Putin’s Choice: What do Russia’s Latest Constitutional Maneuvers Mean? A new Russian state is taking shape that is unashamedly authoritarian in design. If Russia ever wants to return to the European model, it will have to dismantle the entire political legacy that this regime has built.

17. Bloomberg: Putin Saw a World in Turmoil and Decided It Needs More Putin.

18. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, Vladimir Putin Positions Himself to Become Russia’s Eternal Leader.

19. New York Times: A New ‘Emperor’: Russia Girds for 16 More Years of Putin. ‘Do you want an eternal Putin?’ a critic asked after Parliament paved the way for the president to serve well beyond the end of his current term.

20. TASS: Russia reports 28 confirmed coronavirus cases.

21. Meduza: COVID cancel culture . Whose concerts and which protests are getting shut down under Moscow’s blanket ban on large public events.

22. Moscow Times: Russians See Mass Protests As Increasingly Unlikely – Poll.

23. TASS: Russia has all tools to maintain financial stability, says PM.

24. TASS: Izvestia: Russian economy fastens seat belt to ride out economic turbulence.

25. TASS: Russian economy’s growth rates may drop to zero in 2020 – Accounts Chamber.

26. NYU Jordan Center: Emily Holland, Why We Should be Paying Attention to Russian Economic Statecraft.

27. TASS: Saudi Arabia, US caused market collapse to destabilize situation in Russia – experts.

28. Bloomberg: Putin vs. the Crown Prince: Ruble Gives Russia Edge in Price War.

29. TASS: Russia did not initiate OPEC+ deal exit – PM.

30. The Unz Review: Mike Whitney, No, Putin Has Not Declared War on the US Oil Industry.

31. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Three Centuries of Eurasian Experiment in Russia.

32. AP: Russia Restricted to 10 Athletes in Track at Tokyo Olympics.

33. AP: Ukraine Right-Wingers Derail Peace Conference.

34. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, HOW TO MEASURE PREJUDICE – DUTCH JUDGE HENDRIK STEENHUIS DEMONSTRATES IN THE MH17 SHOW TRIAL.

35. Boston Globe: Stephen Kinzer, Americans are told every day that Russians are interfering in our politics. We’ve been interfering in Russia’s for a century. Russians can be forgiven for believing that the United States wishes their country neither prosperity nor stability

36. Sic Semper Tyrannis: Larry Johnson, Did Joe Biden’s Former IT Guy Masquerade as Guccifer 2.0?

