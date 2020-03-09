RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#41 :: Monday, 9 March 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#41 :: Monday, 9 March 2020
1. Josh Wilson: RE: 2020-#40-Johnson’s Russia List (re Fred Weir “No more Kafka: Russian bureaucrats now offer service with a smile.”)
2. AFP: Putin Says Will Not Bend Law to Extend Grip on Power.
3. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with members of the public in Ivanovo Region. (excerpt re constitution) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/62953]
4. TASS: Putin states need to limit number of presidential terms for power alternation in Russia.
5. www.rt.com: Transparency & unification: Putin envisions new migration and citizenship policies, initiates reform – rt.com/russia/482593-putin-russia-migration-policy-guidelines/
6. Twitter: Ben Noble, Constitutional Reform Bill.
7. TASS: Ex-premier Medvedev to take part in elaborating Russia’s foreign policy.
8. www.rt.com: ‘Everything depends on where you got virus’: US & Russian top specialists explain odds of catching Covid-19 & surviving – rt.com/news/482612-coronavirus-specialists-odds-catching-surviving/
9. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Will Russia Succumb to Corona-Chan? – unz.com/akarlin/russian-corona/
10. Meduza: Why are there so few reported COVID-19 cases in Russia?
11. Think Global Health: Judy Twigg, Russia’s Not Ready for Coronavirus. Notwithstanding vigorous containment efforts and typical bluster, Russia faces a reckoning if COVID-19 cannot be stopped.
12. Moscow Times: Jake Cordell, Coronavirus Could Rock Russia’s ‘Stable and Isolated’ Economy. As markets tumble and a flagship business forum is canceled, experts are questioning the strength of Moscow’s finances.
13. www.rt.com: Russia swiftly reacts to bloodbath in markets, says it’s ready for $25 oil.
14. RFE/RL: Ruble, Oil Prices Tumble Amid Market Chaos After OPEC-Russia Deal Collapses.
15. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, OPEC+ talks with Russia collapse, oil prices tank. Russia and OPEC failed to agree on new production cuts during a meeting in Vienna. From April 1 all the oil producing countries are free to pump as much as they like.
16. Intellinews.com: Chris Weafer, Oil War: Who will blink first? Russia and Saudi Arabia failed to agree on production cuts. A price war broke out the next day.
17. Bloomberg: Putin Is Facing Down OPEC Because His Economy Can Take The Pain.
18. The Bell: Russia readies for shock as OPEC+ unravels, oil price plunges – thebell.io/en/russia-braces-for-oil-shock/
19. The Hill: William Courtney, A Wake-Up Call for Russia.
20. Kennan Institute: Maxim Trudolyubov, Wealth and Power Transfer as Russia’s Central Political Problem.
21. The National Interest: Stratfor, Is Putin Getting Russia’s Spending and Economy All Wrong? What might Moscow have to do?
22. Barents Observer: Putin signs Arctic master plan. The strategic document paves way for a massive industrialization of the country’s far north.
23. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Putin saves Erdogan from himself. Once again it was Russia that just prevented the threatened ‘Muslim invasion’ of Europe advertised by Erdogan.
24. The National Interest: Steven Pifer, Is This the End of the Open Skies Treaty? If Donald Trump decides to withdraw from the treaty, then that would further prove that his administration sees little point in arms control.
25. Bloomberg: Ukrainian Leader Backs Calamitous Reshuffle to Deliver Results.
26. Euromaidan Press: Portnikov: Putin’s coalition now rules Ukraine.
27. Kennan Institute: Brian Milakovsky, Kennan Cable No. 48: Trade or Blockade? Economic Relations with Uncontrolled Territories in Moldova and Ukraine.
28. Reuters: Factbox: Four on Trial Over Shooting Down of Flight MH17 in Ukraine.
29. TASS: MH17 investigative team considered breach of Russia’s sovereignty – document – tass.com/world/1127901
30. New York Times letter, Jack Matlock, Defending Bernie Sanders’s Sister-City Efforts in the U.S.S.R.
31. The New Yorker: Masha Gessen, The Innocuous Story of Bernie Sanders’s Trip to Russia.
32. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, TORONTO FOR PUTIN! – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/03/06/toronto-for-putin/
33. New York Times: Joshua Yaffa, The Real Russia Story in American Politics. The convergence between Putin’s political culture and our own.
34. Facebook: Fred Weir, Fiona Hill.
35. CBSNews: Fiona Hill warns about Russian political meddling in 60 Minutes interview. President Trump’s former top adviser on Russia talks with Lesley Stahl about the differences between briefings in the Trump and Obama administrations, how Vladimir Putin operates and how both Republicans and Democrats have played into his hands.
36. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, Listen Up, America: You’re Either With Your Government, or You’re With Putin – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2020/03/07/listen-up-america-youre-either-with-your-government-or-youre-with-putin/
