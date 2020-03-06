RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#40 :: Friday, 6 March 2020

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#40 :: Friday, 6 March 2020

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.

1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, No more Kafka: Russian bureaucrats now offer service with a smile. When an infamously unpleasant bureaucracy is replaced with a friendly, modern version, few are going to complain. But when it happens in an autocracy, it raises a question: Why now?

2. Moscow Times: Alcohol Deaths Plummet as ‘Warmest Winter’ Hits Russia.

3. Moscow Times: Russian Women Are Ready to Reclaim Once-Forbidden Jobs. Women are training for professions that have been closed to them for decades.

4. www.rt.com: Moscow declares HIGH ALERT over coronavirus threat, imposes mandatory self-quarantines & workplace health checks.

5. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, The Expat Russian Language Guide to Coronavirus.

6. TASS: Russian and American scientists discover new microbe fighting mechanism in Baikal bacteria.

7. AP: Putin Dismisses Talk About Extending His Rule.

8. AP: Putin: Russia needs constitutional changes to move forward.

9. TASS: New attempts to “destabilize” situation in Russia unacceptable – Putin.

10. Twitter: András Tóth-Czifra, Putin says he won’t chair the State Council.

11. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with State Duma party faction leaders.

12. www.rt.com: ‘Make it a national holiday of LIBERATION’: Russian activists celebrate anniversary of Stalin’s death.

13. Levada Center: Ratings-Detailed Charts.

14. Wall Street Journal: Discord in Kremlin Helps Putin Remain Russia’s No. 1. Russian leader moves to extend his dominance by sowing rifts and changing law.

15. NYU Jordan Center: Ekaterina Vassilieva, Gesamtkunstwerk Putin?

16. RFE/RL: Russia Looks To Lure Citizens To Energy-Rich But Foreboding Arctic Regions.

17. www.rt.com: Russia’s inflation headed towards lowest level in post-Soviet history

18. www.rt.com: NOPEC! Oil prices plummet after Russia rejects new crude production cuts.

19. Forbes.com: Russia Controls The Oil Market At OPEC Today.

20. Intellinews.com: Erdogan, Putin agree Syria truce.

21. www.rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, Stress test passed: Russia and Turkey continue to work in Syria.

22. www.rt.com: Scott Ritter, New Putin-Erdogan deal is sugar-coating the Turks’ surrender.

23. The Unz Review: The Saker, Erdogan Loses the Battle, But the War Is Far from Over.

24. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE CATHERINE PRINCIPLE FOR NEGOTIATING WITH THE TURKS – LET ARMS DO THE TALKING.

25. Observer Research Foundation (ORF): Nivedita Kapoor, BRICS in Russian foreign policy.

26. The Diplomat: Sunjae Kim and Taeho Kim, What Their Ever-Changing ‘Consultations’ Tell Us About China-Russia Relations. The vice-ministerial talks touch on THAAD, the Korean Peninsula, and (implicitly) soft balancing.

27. TASS: Kommersant: Russia’s senior diplomat sees future for Non-Proliferation Treaty.

28. www.rt.com: Starting a nuclear conflict now ‘a political option’ for Washington, Moscow believes.

29. The Guardian (UK): Trump picks official involved in Bush-era torture program as his nuclear envoy.

30. Carnegie Moscow Center: Konstantin Skorkin, Ukraine’s Unromantic Reshuffle. Having dismissed his young government, President Zelensky risks joining the ranks of Ukraine’s failed reformers. The reshuffle is being seen as a victory for business as usual and oligarchic interests.

31. BMB Ukraine: Three Questions to… Brian Milakovsky. (re Donbass)

32. TASS: The Netherlands seeks to exert pressure on court ahead of MH17 case hearing – diplomat.

33. AP: MH17 Families Hope Truth Emerges From Unprecedented Trial.

34. TASS: Ukraine’s new PM denies his own words on water supply to Crimea.

35. Washington Post: David Ignatius, The Ukraine conversation Joe Biden needs to have.

36. Washington Post: State Department blames ‘swarms of online, false personas’ from Russia for wave of coronavirus misinformation online

37. New York Times: As Bernie Sanders Pushed for Closer Ties, Soviet Union Spotted Opportunity. Previously unseen documents from a Soviet archive show how hard Mr. Sanders worked to find a sister city in Russia when he was a mayor in the 1980s. Moscow saw a chance for propaganda.

38. National Public Radio (NPR): How Russia Is Trying To Boost Bernie Sanders’ Campaign.

39. National Public Radio (NPR): Report: Russian Election Trolling Becoming Subtler, Tougher To Detect.

40. Counterpunch: Jeremy Kuzmarov, The Long Roots of Our Russophobia.

41. Counterpunch: Andrew Levine, Russian Meddling Again.

42. New York Times: The Job of a Moscow Correspondent: Putin, Politics and Frozen Reindeer Meat. Anton Troianovski has traveled to the far reaches of the Russian Arctic to better understand life across the country’s 11 time zones.

