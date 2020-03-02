RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#36 :: Monday, 2 March 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#36 :: Monday, 2 March 2020
1. www.rt.com: Moscow’s winter WARMEST in 140 years of records: Normally FRIGID Russian capital’s temperature averages ABOVE zero – rt.com/russia/482106-moscow-warmest-winter-record/
2. The National Interest: David B. Rivkin, Jr. and George Beebe, Election Mirage: Why Claims of Russian Meddling Should Be Questioned. The winner in this deepening struggle between the White House and the intelligence world is not yet clear. But the loser is already evident: American national security.
3. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Seven Steps Beyond the Crisis Horizon: Reflecting on Past Mistakes – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/seven-steps-beyond-the-crisis-horizon-reflecting-on-past-mistakes/
4. www.rt.com: Russia to reassess government budget taking into account coronavirus risks.
5. www.rt.com: Russia on red alert: almost SURROUNDED by Coronavirus cases – braces for epidemic – rt.com/russia/481952-russia-coronavirus-red-alert/
6. Moscow Times: OECD Slashes Russia Growth Forecast in Stark Coronavirus Warning.
7. Bloomberg: Coronavirus Is Dashing Putin’s Big Plan to Revive Russian Growth.
8. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on most pressing international issues.
9. www.rt.com: Russia seeks to ‘create conditions so that NOBODY wants to fight us’ – Putin – rt.com/russia/482078-putin-trump-military-spending/
10. Kremlin.ru: On army and arms race (interview to TASS) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/62917
11. TASS: Putin submits Constitutional amendments to parliament for second reading.
12. Meduza: ‘Want Putin gone? Vote for the Constitution!’ How Kremlin talking points on Putin’s constitutional changes are reportedly targeting Russians across the political spectrum.
13. The Bell: Under fire, Mishustin seeks to save reputation through media manipulation – /thebell.io/en/russia-s-new-pm-seeks-to-save-reputation-via-media/
14. Wall Street Journal: Thousands Rally in Moscow Against Putin’s Plans to Revamp Political Power in Russia. Protesters commemorated a slain opposition leader in a rebuke to what they see as Vladimir Putin’s formula for staying in power once his final term expires.
15. Bryan MacDonald: Re “RFE/RL: Russia’s Chief Auditor Says 1-In-3 Hospitals Lacks Running Water”
16. Financial Times: Falling oil prices threaten to derail Putin’s spending promises. Kremlin’s bid to boost economy relies on Russian budget surplus and national wealth fund.
17. Intellinews.com: Russian corporates have a profitable 2019.
18. Russia Beyond: How does Moscow’s first theme park stack up against its foreign rivals? – rbth.com/travel/331762-russian-disneyland-opens
19. New York Times: Russia Gets Its Disneyland, a Cold War Dream Come True. Developers are banking on attracting Moscow’s rising middle class. “But will they sell emotions, like Disneyland?” a mother of two girls asks.
20. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BOOK REVIEWS ON THE RUSSIAN MILITARY.
21. The Bell: Where do Russia’s wealthy keep their money? – thebell.io/en/where-do-russia-s-wealthy-keep-their-money/
22. The Brussels Times: Pollution in Russia is a Regional Problem in Need of European Solutions.
23. www.rt.com: Scott Ritter, The threat of a nuclear war between the US and Russia is now at its greatest since 1983 – rt.com/op-ed/481959-nuclear-war-russia-nato/
24. TASS: Media: Russia creating anti-Turkish alliance amid tensions over Idlib.
25. Riddle: Leonid Isaev and Anton Mardasov, The Fragmentation of Russia’s Middle East Policies. – ridl.io/en/the-fragmentation-of-russia-s-middle-east-policies/
26. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov WHY MEMORY WARS WILL BE MORE ACUTE, AND HOW THIS THREATENS THE EU AND RUSSIA – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/why-memory-wars-will-be-more-acute-and-how-this-threatens-the-eu-and-russia/
27. www.rt.com: Europe & US use Russia-Poland discord to their advantage, first post-Cold War Polish leader Walesa tells RT – rt.com/news/481972-poland-russia-feud-useless-walesa/
28. The National Interest: Lyle Goldstein, China Is Prepared to Reap the Strategic Rewards of Its Relationship With Russia. Moscow has transferred more than five hundred aircraft-large military transports, early warning aircraft, refueling aircraft, attack jets, and fighter interceptors-to Beijing since 1990.
29. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, SERGEI AND YULIA SKRIPAL “DESPERATE” AND “UNDER HOUSE ARREST” IN ENGLAND – LAST BRITISH CONVICTS FOR TRANSPORTATION TO AUSTRALIA. [johnhelmer.net/sergei-and-yulia-skripal-desperate-and-under-house-arrest-in-england-last-british-convicts-for-transportation-to-australia/print/] [See also “SECRET US CHEMICAL WARFARE CONTRACTS AT THE UK PORTON DOWN LAB – DEAD MONKEYS TELL THEIR TALES, BUT LIVE SKRIPALS CAN’T”: [johnhelmer.net/secret-us-chemical-warfare-contracts-at-the-uk-porton-down-lab-dead-monkeys-tell-their-tales-but-live-skripals-cant/print/] [On the Skripal case: https://www.theblogmire.com/category/skripal-case/]
30. Awful Avalanche: Madian Shootings Challenged By Gruzian General.[awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/03/02/maidan-shootings-challenged-by-gruzian-general/] [See also: https://gordonhahn.com/2016/03/09/the-real-snipers-massacre-ukraine-february-2014-updatedrevised-working-paper/] [See also: newcoldwar.org/testimonies-by-dozens-of-prosecution-witnesses-at-the-maidan-massacre-trial-investigation-concerning-snipers-in-maidan-controlled-locations/]
31. www.rt.com: Helen Buyniski, It’s older than you think: ‘Russian collusion’ has been a political weapon since the Cold War. – rt.com/op-ed/481970-russian-meddling-smears-history-presidents/
32. Washington Post: David Von Drehle, Vladimir Putin’s virus. How the Russian president has infected our national trust.
