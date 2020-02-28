RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#35 :: Friday, 28 February 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#35 :: Friday, 28 February 2020
1. TASS: Izvestia: Coronavirus will turn into flu-like seasonal illness.
2. Foreign Affairs: Thomas Graham and Joseph Haberman, The Price of Peace in the Donbas. Ukraine Can’t Keep Both Territory and Sovereignty.
3. TASS: Putin says he seldom uses gadgets, prefers hotline phone.
4. Reuters: Vladimir Putin inspects Russia’s answer to Disneyland before grand opening.
5. TASS: President added to list of persons banned from having bank accounts abroad.
6. Interfax: Count of presidencies in Russia may be set to zero, Putin may serve as president past 2024 – pundit.
7. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Daily says constitution changes aim to boost Putin’s powers.
8. Paul Goble: Even if Navalny Replaced Putin, Russia Wouldn’t Change Because Putin is ‘Simply a Product of Russian Society,’ Milin Says.
9. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, ELECTION COMMISSIONER PAMFILOVA ANNOUNCES NEW RIGGING FOR CONSTITUTION VOTE.
10. Paul Goble: Professional Groups in Russia Displaying Ever Greater Collective Solidarity, Lev Gudkov Says.
11. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Russia’s RTS crashes below 1,400 in the worst sell-off since 2008 as coronavirus pandemic fears grip emerging markets.
12. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Looming economic crisis not spooking Finance Ministry.
13. Financial Times: Letter: Russian state cements its role as ultimate manager. From Yi-Chen Lu, Dublin, Ireland.
14. RFE/RL: Russia’s Chief Auditor Says 1-In-3 Hospitals Lacks Running Water.
15. The Barents Observer (Norway): Russian Arctic shipping up 430 percent in three years.
16. AP: Russian track federation elects a new president.
17. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russian article views impact of coronavirus on agriculture.
18. CNSNews: Dimitri Alexander Simes, Russia’s Anti-Coronavirus Measures Irk China.
19. The National Interest: Daniel DePetris, Donald Trump Has Less Than a Year to Save the Last Nuclear Arms Treaty. At a time when U.S.-Russia ties are in danger of falling off the cliff, saving New START will preserve some desperately needed stability in the broader relationship.
20. The National Interest: Lyle Goldstein, Russia’s Relationship With China Is Growing Despite Setbacks. What are the strategic implications of Moscow and Beijing working
21. TASS: Izvestia: Turkey raising stakes in Syria.
22. Bloomberg: Erdogan Is Holding a Gun to His Own Head in Syria. Turkey’s president has willfully cozied up to Putin. The inevitable consequence is isolation.
23. www.rt.com: The threat of a Russia-Turkey-NATO hot war over Idlib is a godsend for US foreign policy – rt.com/op-ed/481899-russia-turkey-nato-syria/
24. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Turkey, Russia tiptoe toward ‘unnecessary war’
25. The Unz Review: The Saker, Are Russia and Turkey on a Collision Course? – unz.com/tsaker/are-russia-and-turkey-on-a-collision-course/
26. Interfax-Ukraine: Nearly half of Ukrainians want government reset.
27. Kyiv Post: Ukraine opens probes into Biden after ex-prosecutor Shokin’s court appeals.
28. Washington Examiner: Intelligence community disputes 2020 Trump-Russia story embraced by Democrats.
29. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Fedor Lukyanaov, Hello again. The presidential campaign 2020 formally began in the United States. Since the previous election, exaltation has not subsided – rg.ru/2020/02/25/lukianov-poka-v-ssha-paranojia-familiia-novogo-prezidenta-ne-imeet-znacheniia.html
