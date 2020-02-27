RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#34 :: Thursday, 27 February 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#34 :: Thursday, 27 February 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Moscow Times: Coronavirus in Russia: The Latest News | Feb. 27.
2. Interfax: Golikova calls on Russians not to go abroad without extreme need, says it’s calmer at home.
3. Washington Post editorial: Russia and China are taking different but equally dangerous approaches to coronavirus. The authoritarian playbook of disinformation and censorship could get people killed.
4. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Russian Demographics in 2020 – unz.com/akarlin/russian-demographics-in-2020/
5. Kremlin.ru: Brain drain and Silicon Valley (interview to TASS) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/62867
6. www.rt.com: Putin’s here, there & everywhere? Russian President says idea of using lookalike once floated – rt.com/russia/481793-putin-double-idea-considered/
7. Paul Goble: Putin’s Leaving the Presidency Will Create Problems for Regime Even If He Stays in Power, Focus Groups Suggest.
8. Meduza: Russia’s constitutional vote will be on April 22 for religious reasons, workgroup member says.
9. www.rt.com: ‘Trolling of the highest order’: Russian communists FURIOUS after Lenin’s birthday chosen as date for major public vote – rt.com/russia/481818-lenin-birthday-date-major-public-vote/
10. Interfax: Putin backs idea of vesting Russian Constitutional Court with right to assess possible enforcement of int’l court rulings.
11. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with members of the working group on drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/62862
12. Twitter: Alexander Baunov, Russian constitution.
13. Financial Times: Russia to hold nationwide poll on Putin’s proposed constitutional reforms. Putin moves to secure public backing for changes that could let him extend his rule.
14. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Mikhail Rostovsky: Surkov’s exit from Kremlin: What happens behind the scenes.
15. NYU Jordan Center: Maria Sakayeva, Regulating Everything: Businesspeople and Paperwork in Provincial Russia.
16. Intellinews.com: Ben Aris, Russia’s top retail and tech companies join forces to hunt for innovations in the rest of the world
17. Intellinews.com: Belarus emerges as Europe’s leading high tech hub. Belarus today earns as much money from exporting software as Russia does from selling arms.
18. Moscow Times: U.S., Britain Double Russian Oil Purchases.
19. www.rt.com: US rejected key talks on extending soon-to-expire treaty that limits strategic nuclear arms – Russia – rt.com/news/481796-russia-us-start-talks/
20. www.rt.com: Mikhail Khodarenok, Convenient hysteria: US is no longer sugar-coating the fact its nuclear drills are aimed at Russia – rt.com/op-ed/481737-us-nuclear-drills-russia/
21. Russian International Affairs Council: Timofey Bordachev, 12 Essential Steps in a Conceptual Dead End. (Re Russia and Europe) – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/12-essential-steps-in-a-conceptual-dead-end/
22. Valdai Discussion Club: Konstantin Truevtsev, Middle East: Long Term Forecast. What Next? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/middle-east-long-term-forecast-what-next/
23. Asia Times: Neil Hauer, Russia may have met its match in Libya. Recent events suggest that the Kremlin is unable to tip the balance decisively in Libya as it did in Syria
24. AP: Ex-Kremlin Aide Says Ukraine Will Never Reclaim Rebel East. (Surkov)
25. www.rt.com: Ex-Putin aide Surkov’s parting shot: Ukraine will eventually break up or cling on within shrunken borders – rt.com/russia/481741-surkov-ukrainene-break-up/
26. Washington Post: Gerard Toal, John O’Loughlin and Kristin M. Bakke, Is Ukraine caught between Europe and Russia? We asked Ukrainians this important question. Our new survey shows a divided nation
27. BMB Ukraine: Marina Kuraptseva: Donbas and hate speech on social networks.
28. US-Russia.org: Edward Lozansky, Six Years after the Maidan. Reply to Steven Pifer JRL 2020 -#31 – us-russia.org/6253-six-years-after-the-maidan-reply-to-steven-pifer-jrl-2020-31.html
29. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, February update: plague riots; Ukraine descends into the Middle Ages – newcoldwar.org/february-update-plague-riots-ukraine-descends-into-the-middle-ages/
30. www.rt.com: Biden treated Ukraine ‘as his private property’, says purged prosecutor Shokin on Burisma scandal – UkraineGate documentary – rt.com/news/481791-biden-ukraine-burisma-pressure/
31. Interfax: Ukrainian detectives open case into possible pressure put on former prosecutor general Shokin by Biden.
32. Financial Times editorial: Recovering Ukraine is a headache for Putin. The country is starting to pull out of its deep post-revolution downturn.
33. NYU Jordan Center: Impeachment – From the Ukrainian Perspective.
34. The American Conservative: Peter Van Buren, Russiagate II: Return Of The Low Intelligence Zombies. Forget about foreigners influencing our elections from the outside, the bad guys are already inside the house. – theamericanconservative.com/articles/the-intelligence-community-is-the-real-election-meddling-threat/
35. USAToday: James Robbins, Maybe our social media obsession is a bigger problem than Russian election interference. Moscow no doubt is up to something, seeking to create chaos and discredit democracy. However, it isn’t clear how Russia would gain from a Trump 2nd term since the 1st didn’t work out so well for them.
36. The Federalist: Sumantra Maitra, The ‘Russia Is Stealing The Election For Trump’ Craze Is Back For 2020. Like a risible sequel to the everlasting Star Wars franchise, an old story is back, just in time to delegitimize the next election.
37. www.strategic-culture.org: Philip Giraldi, Anonymous sources and the guys and gals who made the Iraq war a reality are now claiming that the Kremlin is at it again! – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/02/27/anonymous-sources-and-the-guys-and-gals-who-made-the-iraq-war-a-reality-are-now-claiming-that-the-kremlin-is-at-it-again/
38. The Nation: Aaron Mate, The Failed Russiagate Playbook Can’t Stop Bernie Sanders. A politics rooted in real issues and real people is far more powerful than the cynical methods that brought us Russiagate.
39. Russia Matters: Daniel Shapiro and Arthur Martirosyan, Why Does Congress Not Care About Normalizing Relations With Russia?
You must log in to post a comment.