RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#24 :: Sunday, 9 February 2020

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#24 :: Sunday, 9 February 2020

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

1. The National Interest: Konstantin Remshukov, Why Putin’s Plan for Russia Will Work. An authoritarian leader, at least in Russia, is able to establish a viable system of government that relies on checks and balances. This is something that a liberal leader under similar circumstances could not do.

2. Meduza: Kremlin climate representative acknowledges heating effects in press conference following meeting with activists.

3. Kremlin.ru: Joint meeting of State Council Presidium and Presidential Council on Science and Education.

4. Bloomberg: Putin Sticks to ‘Russia First’ Even as Workforce Shrinks. Immigrants are the country’s best hope of replenishing the labor pool, but foreign workers face mounting obstacles.

5. RFE/RL: Despite Putin’s Promises, Many Large Russian Families Feel Abandoned By The State.

6. Moscow Times: Luring Russians to Avant-Garde Art. An interview with Tretyakov Gallery director Zelfira Tregulova.

7. TASS: Moscow considers all possible options regarding its property in US – ambassador.

8. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrew Kuchins, USA and the Post-Soviet Space: No Wishful Thinking.

9. The American Conservative: Doug Bandow, Our Military Is Clashing With Russians While Defending Syrian Oil. Why? Trump seems to think it’s okay to choose who controls resources and who doesn’t in other people’s countries.

10. Carnegie Moscow Center: Oksana Antonenko, Why Brexit Won’t Affect EU-Russia Relations.

11. www.rt.com: Russian, Turkish military specialists among hundreds killed & injured in Syria’s Idlib terrorist attacks – Moscow.

12. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Troops in Standoffs With Russian Military Contractors in Syria. Top U.S. envoy warns that rise in tensions could lead to hostile action between two powers.

13. Infobrics: Cold siege against Kaliningrad.

14. Russia Matters: Nikolas Gvosdev, Pompeo’s Visit Lets Post-Soviet States Leverage US Backing Against Russia, China, But Real Support Remains Limited.

15. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Kazantsev, Pompeo in the Post-Soviet Space: Between Russia, Impeachment, China and Afghanistan.

16. Russia Beyond: What was so ‘wild’ about 1990s Russia?

17. Awful Avalanche: Fact Or Myth: Did Stalin Meet With Hitler in 1939? – Part I

18. Intellinews.com: Ukraine sees local elections in October, including in the rebel-held territories of Donbas.

19. Strategic Culture Foundation: Brian Cloughley, More About Trump’s Ukraine Connections.

20. www.rt.com: Latin America free to make own policy choices – Russia’s FM Lavrov on US threats & ‘humiliating’ Monroe Doctrine.

21. Washington Post: Anthony Faiola and Karen DeYoung, In the U.S. embargo on Venezuelan oil, Russia is a clear winner.

22. www.rt.com: Gems amid garbage: What’s in the Senate Intelligence report on Obama’s response to 2016 ‘Russian meddling’

23. The Federalist: John Daniel Davidson, Sorry, Adam Schiff, The Real Scandal Was The 1867 Purchase Of Alaska. Schiff worries that if Trump isn’t removed from office, he’ll offer Alaska to the Russians for support in the next election. Schiff needs a history lesson.

24. The Unz Review: Philip Giraldi, Why Both Republicans and Democrats Want Russia to Become the Enemy of Choice.

25. The Federalist: Margot Cleveland, How Democrats’ Get-Trump Crusade Has Irreparably Damaged The Nation. The degrading of ‘high crimes and misdemeanors’ may prove the most damaging legacy of the Democrats’ charade. No election will be over, ever. No president will be legitimate ever again.

26. Counterpunch: Nicky Reid, 99 Reasons to Impeach (But Ukrainegate Ain’t One)

27. Consortiumnews.com: Interview: Obama Russia Adviser on Cold War Liberals. Natylie Baldwin asks James Carden about foreign policy views at the U.S. State Department and inside the Democratic Party, including the Bernie Sanders campaign.

28. New York Times: Russia. (views of Democrat candidates)

