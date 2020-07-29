RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#136 :: Wednesday, 29 July 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#136 :: Wednesday, 29 July 2020
1. rt.com: ‘A Sputnik moment’: Russia hopes to be first with Covid-19 vaccine, top official says approval expected by August 10.
2. Reuters: Russian COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Imminent, Source Says.
3. TASS: COVID-19 situation may “swing in any direction,” Putin says.
4. Science: Siberia’s ‘gateway to the underworld’ grows as record heat wave thaws permafrost
5. Financial Times: Kremlin accused of losing its touch as protests put Putin on back foot. Rallies over regional governor’s arrest leave Moscow looking unusually indecisive, say analysts.
6. Meduza: Making Khabarovsk great again. Mikhail Degtyarev has a chance in Russia’s Far East to prove himself, but his new constituents don’t want the federal attention he offers.
7. Reuters: Catherine Belton, Exclusive: Former Kremlin Insider Recounts Putin’s Moves to Retain Power.
9. Moscow Times: Russian Savings Jump During Coronavirus Crisis. As wages fell and unemployment rose, Russians saved almost one in every four rubles throughout the pandemic.
10. stalkerzone.org: A Secret Worth Several Trillions: Russia’s Financial Cushion That Few Know About – stalkerzone.org/a-secret-worth-several-trillions-russias-financial-cushion-that-few-know-about/
11. Awful Avalanche: Russia and China Conclude Important Chicken Deal – Part I – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/07/29/russia-and-china-conclude-important-chicken-deal-part-i/
12. CNSNews.com: Russia and China in Talks About Building a Joint Moon Research Base
13. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US exit from Afghanistan poses new challenge for Russia.
14. The Lowy Institute (Australia): Bobo Lo, GLOBAL ORDER IN THE SHADOW OF THE CORONAVIRUS: CHINA, RUSSIA AND THE WEST. It’s time to rethink global governance and its priorities. (excerpt)
15. Valdai Discussion Club: Dmitry Suslov, Non-Western Multilateralism: BRICS and the SCO in the Post-COVID World – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/non-western-multilateralism-brics-and-the-sco/
16. The Print (India): India wants Russia to join Indo-Pacific initiative to signal it’s not just a US-centric plan. New Delhi and Moscow have been looking to better ties, which have slowed in the past decade, with Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to visit India this October – theprint.in/diplomacy/india-wants-russia-to-join-indo-pacific-initiative-to-signal-its-not-just-a-us-centric-plan/468853/
17. rt.com: Chinagate is the new Russiagate: Copycat policy spells Sino-US confrontation no matter who ends up in the White House – rt.com/op-ed/496474-chinagate-same-russiagate-washington/
18. globalpaproject.blogspot.com: R.A. Jones, The Russia Card: Burying the World’s First SARS-CoV-2 Vaccine in the Newswires – globalpaproject.blogspot.com/2020/07/the-russia-card-unmasking-real-meaning.html
19. The Unz Review: The Saker, Russia and the Next Presidential Election in the U.S. – unz.com/tsaker/russia-and-the-next-presidential-election-in-the-usa/
20. Russia in Global Affairs: Alexander Lukin, THE THEORY OF UNIVERSAL RACISM AS A NEW VERSION OF AMERICAN CULTURAL DOMINANCE. (excerpt) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/universal-racism/
21. CSIS: Jeffrey Mankoff, With Friends Like These: Assessing Russian Influence in Germany.
22. Vanity Fair: PETER STRZOK RETURNS, SAYS TRUMP IS “UNDER THE SWAY” OF THE KREMLIN. The former FBI agent-and frequent target of Trump and his right-wing allies-will hit back at the president in a forthcoming book, one of several insider accounts of the Russia probe and impeachment. – vanityfair.com/news/2020/07/peter-strzok-returns-says-trump-is-under-the-sway-of-the-kremlin
23. TASS: Western fear-mongering: Kremlin slams claims Russia spreads coronavirus disinformation.
24. New York Times: Russian Intelligence Agencies Push Disinformation on Pandemic. Declassified U.S. intelligence accuses Moscow of pushing propaganda through alternative websites as Russia refines techniques used in 2016.
25. RFE/RL: Report: U.S. Officials Say Russia-Backed Websites Spread Coronavirus Disinformation
26. Just the News: John Solomon, Revelation of Steele’s primary source triggers focus on think tank tied to Clinton, Biden. The Obama team’s ties to the Brookings Institution are deep, and so are those of impeachment witness Fiona Hill.
27. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, A Steeley Media Silence. A newspaper of record disapproves of you knowing the truth but at least it tells you so.
