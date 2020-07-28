RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#135 :: Tuesday, 28 July 2020
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
1. Intellinews: Russian President Vladimir Putin has regained his lead in the popularity rankings over Russia’s regional governors
2. rt.com: Russia plans mass vaccination against Covid-19 by early 2021, though leading scientist still cautious about prospects of success.
3. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Covid field tales – Part Three: Disinfection and the Smart City – postsocialism.org/2020/07/28/covid-field-tales-part-three-disinfection-and-the-smart-city/
4. TASS: Number of buildings ‘rigged with explosives’ in Moscow reaches 50, source says.
5. Moscow Times: Nearly Half of Russians Support Anti-Kremlin Protests in Far East – Poll
6. New York Times: In Russia’s Far East, a New Face of Resistance to Putin’s Reign. As the protests swell in the city of Khabarovsk, 4,000 miles from Moscow, residents who had never before found a public outlet for anger are becoming activists.
7. TASS: Izvestia: Coronavirus tests Russia’s National Projects.
9. RFE/RL: YouTube Blocks Accounts Of Pro-Kremlin Analyst, Orthodox TV Channel In Russia.
10. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, MOSCOW’S CITIZEN SURVEILLANCE REGIME – EYE OR PIE IN THE SKY. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/moscows-citizen-surveillance-regime-eye-or-pie-in-the-sky/print/
11. Moscow Times: Beat Film Fest Kicks Off Aug. 1. Muscovites’ favorite festival of documentary films is online and offline this year.
12. The Calvert Journal: Magnum photographers capture 7 decades of Russian life, from Stalin’s rule to today’s pandemic (excerpt)
13. Washington Post: An oil spill in Russia’s Arctic exposes risks for Moscow’s Far North plans. Thawing permafrost in the rapidly warming region leaves Moscow’s ambitious Arctic expansion proposals literally on shaky ground.
14. rt.com: Does Moscow actually want to rejoin G7/G8? Ex-Russian president Medvedev dismisses summits as ‘obsolete platform’
15. Formiche.net (Italy): No need for a new Cold War. Fiona Hill on Italy, Russia and China.
16. Kennan Institute: The Putin Profile: A Conversation with Dr. Fiona Hill. July 29, 2020.
17. Interfax: Russian-U.S. strategic stability consultations have never been so intensive over past decade – Ulyanov to Interfax.
18. Wall Street JournaL: U.S., Russia Hold Talks on Space Security. Two space powers are at odds over goals, with U.S. seeking voluntary norms, Russia aiming for a treaty.
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrew Korybko, Here’s How Russia Can Lead Eurasia’s Consolidated Response to the Economic Crisis
20. Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists: David M. Allison and Stephen Herzog, ‘What about China?’ and the Threat to US-Russian Nuclear Arms Control.
[Russia Matters summary (scroll down): russiamatters.org/news/russia-analytical-report/russia-analytical-report-july-20-27-2020]
[Full article: tandfonline.com/doi/abs/10.1080/00963402.2020.1778370?scroll=top&needAccess=true&journalCode=rbul20]
21. Infobrics: Alliance between American university and Pentagon uses app to spy on Russian military – infobrics.org/post/31450
22. Meduza: ‘This is a turning point in Belarusian history’. Opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya on how her presidential campaign is taking on Lukashenko.
23. theduran.com: George Callaghan, Forgotten Transdniestria – theduran.com/forgotten-transdniestria/
24. Wall Street Journal: Ukraine Cease-Fire Begins in Tense Climate. Truce between government forces and Russian-backed separatists offers promise, but disputes remain unresolved.
25. Wall Street Journal: Gerard Baker, Joe Biden May Want to Forget About the Russia Investigation. The candidate struggles to field softballs from friendly media. What if he were asked real questions?
