RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#134 :: Monday, 27 July 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#134 :: Monday, 27 July 2020
1. Intellinews: Chris Weafer, August in Russia: what could possibly go wrong?
2. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia could launch COVID-19 vaccination program in August.
3. rt.com: How did Russia get a Covid-19 vaccine so fast? It took decades of research but won’t be for political gain, says top scientist – rt.com/news/495943-russian-coronavirus-vaccine-breakthrough-sechenov/
4. Moscow Times: ‘Russia, Wake up’: Far East Protesters Seek to Set Example for Entire Country. Some local Khabarovsk activists and experts, however, wonder if the protest movement can be sustained.
5. Meduza: Man of steel . ‘Novaya Gazeta’ reports on the backroom business schemes that maybe ruined a Russian governor.
6. Carnegie Moscow Center:Tatiana Stanovaya, Russia’s In-System Opposition Gets Second Chance in Khabarovsk. In appointing LDPR deputy Degtyarev as the new governor of Khabarovsk, Putin is not promoting one of his own men, but making the LDPR responsible for extinguishing the fire of discontent raging in the region.
7. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, The Khabarovsk Protests – unz.com/akarlin/khabarovsk-protests
8. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian pundit, ex-FSB general view implications of Far East protests.
9. Paul Goble: Russians Don’t Believe Kremlin about Coronavirus or the Economy, New Surveys Show.
10. TASS: About 300,000 foreigners obtained Russian citizenship this year.
11. TASS: Vedomosti: Total profit of Russian enterprises halved due to pandemic.
12. rt.com: As Western countries bicker over readmitting Russia to G7, Kremlin again says rejoining isn’t a priority for Moscow – rt.com/russia/495959-russia-g7-no-priority-peskov/
13. TASS: Izvestia: Washington’s looming sanctions against Nord Stream 2 stir up rift between US, EU.
14. Financial Times: U.S. urged to exploit cracks in Russia-China relationship. Ties between Beijing and Moscow are not as strong as Xi and Putin portray.
15. Hindustan Times (India): Mike Pompeo sets agenda for a new Cold War with China. Russia will be key.
16. Russian International Affairs Council: Elena Norkina, Climate Resilience in the Arctic: Mitigation and Adaptation under the International Climate Change Regime – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/climate-resilience-in-the-arctic-mitigation-and-adaptation-under-the-international-climate-change-re/
17. Valdai Discussion Club: Yaroslav Lissovolik, A World Without a Crisis – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/a-world-without-a-crisis/
18. Tehran Times: Is Putin on a new mission to save the Iran nuclear deal? – tehrantimes.com/news/450522/Is-Putin-on-a-new-mission-to-save-the-Iran-nuclear-deal
19. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Trump foreign policy enters lame duck period
20. TASS: Kommersant: What a Joe Biden election victory would mean for Russia.
21. The Greyzone: Aaron Mate, UK ‘Russia report’ fear-mongers about meddling yet finds no evidence. A long-awaited UK report finds no evidence of Russian meddling, but that hasn’t stopped the fear-mongering – thegrayzone.com/2020/07/25/uk-russia-report-fear-mongers-about-meddling-yet-finds-no-evidence/
22. AP: Cease-fire in war-torn eastern Ukraine to begin at midnight.
23. New York Times: Fighting False News in Ukraine, Facebook Fact Checkers Tread a Blurry Line. Facebook hired a Ukrainian group battling Russian disinformation to flag misleading posts. But critics say the fact checkers’ work veers into activism. (Excerpt)
24. Financial Times: Tony Barber, A hard road ahead for Zelensky in Ukraine. Sympathy for the president in western capitals and the IMF is now tempered by concern.
25. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Putin plans to make the West destroy itself” The Spectator
26. Infobrics: Johanna Ross, Why the Russia Report tells us more about Britain than anything else – infobrics.org/post/31432/
27. The Guardian: Carole Cadwalladr, The Russia report shows we have a security problem. He lives in No 10.
28. RealClearInvestigations: Paul Sperry, Meet the Steele Dossier’s ‘Primary Subsource’: Fabulist Russian From Democrat Think Tank Whose Boozy Past the FBI Ignored. (excerpt)
29. The Atlantic: Anne Applebaum, The World Putin Made. How KGB methods, tactics, and operations have fueled Russia’s quest for glory.
30. The New Republic: Michael Kimmage and Matthew Rojansky, The Problem With Putinology. We need a new kind of writing about Russia.
