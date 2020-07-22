RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#131 :: Wednesday, 22 July 2020
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
1. rt.com: Paul Robinson, ‘Russia Report’: Once-mighty British intelligence has been reduced to regurgitating sensationalist Buzzfeed stories – rt.com/russia/495486-russia-report-british-intelligence/
2. The Guardian: What does the Russia report mean for British people and politics? Luke Harding considers the implications of the report on Moscow’s meddling
3. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Russia’s Pole of Cold experiences record ‘heat wave’
4. TASS: Four COVID-19 vaccines proven to be safe, Russian PM says.
5. Asia Times: Russia aiming to be first to find Covid-19 vaccine. Unorthodox testing, ultra-fast development and allegations of information theft cast shadows over achievement.
6. Financial Times: Russia races for vaccine as Covid-19 nonchalance spreads. Vladimir Putin suggests country has weathered worst of pandemic, but virus not yet in retreat.
7. TASS: COVID-19 pandemic won’t be over by New Year’s eve, academician says.
8. Intellinews: Russia’s Putin sets new 2030 goals as National Projects scaled back
9. TASS: Izvestia: Russia updates its decade-long national development goals.
10. TASS: Russian national development targets adjusted due to unfavorable environment, Kremlin says.
11. Kremlin.ru: Executive Order on Russia’s national development goals through 2030 – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63728
12. Government.ru: Annual Government report on its performance to the State Duma – government.ru/en/news/40077/
13. Riddle: Who voted against the amendments? Stepan Goncharov analyses the views of the Russians who voted against the amendments – ridl.io/en/who-voted-against-the-amendments/
14. Meduza: How is Putin able to remove popularly elected governors?
15. rt.com: Khabarovsk politicians quit nationalist party after Putin sends fellow LDPR member from Moscow to replace popular local governor – rt.com/russia/495388-khabarovsk-politicians-quit-ldpr-replace-furgal/
16. TASS: Russian GDP contraction expected at 4.8% in 2020.
17. Russia Beyond: How Russia is tackling domestic violence – rbth.com/lifestyle/332472-russia-domestic-violence
18. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US targets another weak spot in Nord Stream 2 project.
19. rt.com: U.S. expands draconian sanctions against Russia’s Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline
20. Foreign Policy: Chris Miller, Putin’s Folly. Pompeo may be in an uproar over Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline, but it is hardly the geopolitical masterstroke he imagines.
21. International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War: Xanthe Hall, What’s up at NATO? – peaceandhealthblog.com/2020/07/16/whats-up-at-nato/
22. Foreign Policy: Elizabeth Buchanan, There Is No Arctic Axis. Russia and China’s partnership in the north is primarily driven by business, not politics
23. Infobrics: Russia-China Relations in the Russian Far East – infobrics.org/post/31398/
24. RIA Novosti: Pyotr Akopov: Whose side is Russia on in Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict?
25. eurasia.expert: Sergey Markedonov, Armenia-Azerbaijan Conflict: Should we Expect a Big War? – eurasia.expert/konflikt-azerbaydzhana-i-armenii-zhdat-li-bolshoy-voyny/
26. The Nation: Lev Golinkin, Canada’s Nazi Monuments. Why does Canada have not one but several memorials to Nazi collaborators? And why, when statues are toppling all over the world, have Canadian Jewish groups remained silent?
27. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Biden, Russia’s not Iraq! Threatening the Kremlin over non-existent election meddling endangers not only the US but the world too – rt.com/op-ed/495439-biden-russia-election-meddling-threatening/
28. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, The Unasked FBI Question: Why? G-men rightly debunked the Steele dossier. And then peddled it anyway.
29. Consortium News: Cold Wars & Profit . Craig Murray lambasts a Russophobic media that celebrates a supposed cyber attack on UK vaccine research, ignores collapse of key evidence of a “hack” and dabbles in dubious memorabilia – consortiumnews.com/2020/07/21/cold-wars-profit/
30. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, JOE BIDEN ADVANCE TEAM RECOMMENDS BRITISH APPROACH TO FIGHTING RUSSIA – START THE DISINFORMATION BEFORE THE FACT, THE FAKE BEFORE THE TRUTH – DOUBT IS RUSSIAN MIND CONTROL. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/joe-biden-advance-team-recommends-british-approach-to-fighting-russia-start-the-disinformation-before-the-fact-the-fake-before-the-truth-doubt-is-russian-mind-control/print/
