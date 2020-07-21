RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#130 :: Tuesday, 21 July 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#130 :: Tuesday, 21 July 2020
1. Bloomberg: Putin Quietly Drops Goal to Make Russia an Economic Powerhouse.
2. Reuters: Russia, Hit by Coronavirus Crisis, Considers Military Spending Cuts.
3. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian economy can benefit from US-China cold war.
4. rt.com: Most of Russia’s Covid-19 cases came from Europe, and NOT China, say leading researchers.
5. Moscow Times: Russia’s Coronavirus Vaccine ‘Ready,’ Military Says.
6. TASS: It will take at least 18 months to develop anti-coronavirus vaccine, says Russian expert.
7. Sputnik: Bloomberg Claims Russia Had COVID-19 Vaccine in April and Tested It on …Tycoons and Top Managers – sputniknews.com/russia/202007201079938370-bloomberg-claims-russia-had-covid-19-vaccine-in-april-and-tested-it-on-tycoons-and-top-managers/
8. rt.com: Kremlin pours cold water on anonymous Bloomberg claims about ‘elite’ Covid-19 vaccine, says Putin hasn’t been immunized.
9. Facebook: Fred Weir, Vaccines.
10. Kremlin.ru: Conversation with workers at Zaliv Shipyard. (excerpt re coronavirus) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63691
12. TASS: Media: Putin replaces embattled Khabarovsk governor with Liberal Democratic Party colleague.
13. PONARS Eurasia: Emily Ferris, Corruption, No Confidence, Poor Communication: How Governors Behaving Badly Will Impact Russia’s Regional Elections. (excerpt)
14. RFE/RL: Navalny’s Greatest Hits: FBK’s Best Corruption Exposés During Its Nine-Year History.
15. NPR: What To Do With Toppled Statues? Russia Has A Fallen Monument Park
16. South China Morning Post: US has ‘lost its mind, morals and credibility’, China’s foreign minister tells Russian counterpart – scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3093762/us-has-lost-its-mind-morals-and-credibility-chinas-foreign
17. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, GARBAGE IN, GARBAGE OUT, AGAIN – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/07/21/garbage-in-garbage-out-2/
18. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, The weakness of the Russia report
19. rt.com: ‘Nothing sensational. Fake-shaped Russophobia’: Moscow brushes aside UK report on Russian interference.
20. Sky News (UK): Christopher Steele: Ex-MI6 officer told MPs ‘rogue state’ Russia a ‘threat to UK democracy and way of life’
21. Kyiv Post: Steven Pifer, We’ve seen this movie before
22. Washington Post: Jennifer Rubin, Joe Biden would stop Trump’s policy of putting Putin first
23. Forbes: Ellen Wald, Russia And Saudi Arabia Are Rooting For Biden. Here’s Why
24. Facebook: Fred Weir, Steele Dossier.
25. RealClearInvestigations: The ‘Primary Subsource’s’ Guide to Russiagate, as Told to the FBI
