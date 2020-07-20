RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#129 :: Monday, 20 July 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#129 :: Monday, 20 July 2020
1. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, US Will Remain a Difficult Partner – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/us-will-remain-a-difficult-partner/
2. The National Interest: George Beebe, Is Russia Really Trying to Steal Coronavirus Secrets?
3. Facebook: Fred Weir, Blaming the external enemy.
4. TASS: Russia still faces risk of increasing COVID-19 cases, expert warns.
5. TASS: Russia’s COVID-19 mortality rate much lower than in other countries, says Putin.
6. Paul Goble: Russia Could Be First Country to Produce a Coronavirus Vaccine, Moscow Official Says.
7. medicalxpress.com: Russia’s COVID-19 strain did not come from China
8. Reuters: Putin Names New Governor of Restive Russian Region Hit by Protests.
9. Interfax: Putin dismisses Furgal as Khabarovsk Territory governor, appoints LDPR member Degtyaryov.
10. TASS: Kremlin contends Khabarovsk rallies not bankrolled from overseas or by governor’s team.
11. TASS: S&P’s decision to maintain Russia’s rating speaks of country’s macrostability – minister.
12. RFE/RL: Kremlin Critic Navalny Announces Closure Of His Anti-Corruption Foundation.
13. The Hill: Mark Wittington, Russia rejects joining NASA’s Artemis moon program in favor of China.
14. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Moscow caught in the middle of the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict.
15. theduran.com: George Callaghan, The Azerbaijan-Armenia Conflict. Why has fighting flared up now? It comes down to economics. It usually does. – theduran.com/the-azerbaijan-armenia-conflict/
16. Financial Times: World must pick sides in vaccines battle, says Russian wealth fund chief. Kirill Dmitriev says his country will be among those to develop a vaccine soon.
17. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE POINT AT WHICH THERE IS NO LONGER ANY POINT – HOW RUSSIA TALKS TO ITS ENEMIES, FRIENDS – johnhelmer.net/the-point-at-which-there-is-no-longer-any-point-how-russia-talks-to-its-enemies-friends/print/
18. Sputnik: Tommy Sheridan, Russian Hacking & Election Interference Claims Belong in Flat Earth Folder – sputniknews.com/columnists/202007171079918308-russian-hacking–election-interference-claims-belong-in-flat-earth-folder/
19. Wall Street Journal editorial: The FBI’s Dossier Deceit. New evidence that the bureau knew the Russia info was phony in 2017.
[Documents here: judiciary.senate.gov/press/rep/releases/judiciary-committee-releases-declassified-documents-that-substantially-undercut-steele-dossier-page-fisa-warrants]
20. Financial Times: Janan Ganesh, America’s eerie lack of debate about China. The US is entering an open-ended conflict without much dissent.
21. Facebook: Fred Weir, Re “Trump Campaign Legal Adviser Appears on Kremlin-Backed TV”
22. The Guardian: Shadow State by Luke Harding review – an impassioned indictment of the Kremlin. Moscow as Mordor … a detailed and compelling account of the Russian regime’s ‘unofficial war’ against the west.
23. International Politics: Richard Sakwa, Greater Russia: Is Moscow out to subvert the West?
