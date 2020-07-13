RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#125 :: Monday, 13 July 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#125 :: Monday, 13 July 2020
1. RFE/RL: Siberia’s ‘Poles Of Cold’ Are Obliterating Heat Records, And Alarming Climate Scientists.
2. TASS: Putin says Russia pursuing ‘velvet glove’ policy on global arena
3. The National Interest: Interview with Konstantin Remchukov: Why Vladimir Putin Will Likely Resign In 2024. National Interest editor Jacob Heilbrunn interviews the leading Russian journalist and Moscow local official Konstantin Remchukov about whether Russian president Vladimir Putin is initiating a brutal crackdown against political and media figures inside Russia-and whether a power struggle is taking place inside the Kremlin.
4. RFE/RL: Protesters In Russia’s Far East Demand Release Of Regional Governor Charged With Murders.
5. gilbertdoctorow.com: By Gilbert Doctorow, Large Anti-Putin Demonstrations in the Russian Far East – gilbertdoctorow.com/2020/07/13/large-anti-putin-demonstrations-in-the-russian-far-east
6. Times Literary Supplement (UK): Stephen Kotkin, Still standing. How Vladimir Putin maintains his support.
7. Meduza: Why they voted yes . We asked ‘Meduza’ readers who voted for the constitutional amendments extending Putin’s reign, banning same-sex marriage, and more to explain their reasoning. (excerpt)
8. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, A Cultural Interpretation of Putin’s Constitutional Pre-Coup
9. Interfax: Coronavirus mortality rate way lower in Russia than it is in many other countries, recovery numbers on the rise – Putin.
10. TASS: Risks of coronavirus spread in Russia still in place – expert.
11. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Covid field tales – Part Two: Unmasking State Capitalism or Capitalist Realism? – postsocialism.org/2020/07/11/covid-field-tales-part-two-unmasking-state-capitalism-or-capitalist-realism/
12. AP: Russian Constitution Change Ends Hopes for Same-Sex Marriage.
13. Izvestia: Pro-Kremlin paper discovers ‘personal motive’ in journalist’s treason case. (Re Ivan Safronov)
14. Kennan Institute: Jill Dougherty, Is There Really a “Putin Generation?”
15. Financial Times: Putin delays $360bn spending plan as Covid-19 batters economy.
16. TASS: Russia managed to stave off explosion of unemployment, says Putin.
17. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of Council for Strategic Development and National Projects – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63635
18. RFE/RL: Former Russian Finance Minister Says Economy ‘In Stagnation,’ Needs More Government Spending. (Kudrin)
19. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, OF MOSQUES AND CHURCHES – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2020/07/13/of-mosques-and-churches/
20. Interfax: White population should not bear responsibility for distant ancestors’ actions – Russian Orthodox Church.
21. Foreign Policy: Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon, The Curious Case of ‘Russian Lives Matter’. In Moscow, the Kremlin attacks U.S. racism while the liberal opposition ignores it, or worse.
23. rt.com: US-Russian relations ‘remain at almost-rock bottom:’ Unbefitting of leading nuclear powers – Kremlin.
24. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia convinced US intends to exit New START.
25. Russian International Affairs Council: Vadim Kozyulin, The U.S. on the Way to Strategic Invulnerability – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-u-s-on-the-way-to-strategic-invulnerability/
26. TASS: Putin stand up for historic truth each time it is distorted, Kremlin says.
27. The National Interest: Nigel Gould-Davies, What Vladimir Putin Tells Us about His Relations with the West. Putin claims the EU resolution is part of “a deliberate policy aimed at destroying the postwar world order.” The truth is less dramatic and more illuminating.
28. CNN: White House fills top Russia job previously occupied by two impeachment witnesses.
