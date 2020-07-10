RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#124 :: Friday, 10 July 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#124 :: Friday, 10 July 2020
1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, For Russian experts, Taliban bounty report just doesn’t make sense. The report of Russia paying bounties to the Taliban for killing U.S. troops in Afghanistan has heated up the political rhetoric in Washington. But it hasn’t swayed many in Moscow, not even those critical of the Kremlin.
2. New York Post: Colin Powell suggests media had ‘hysterical’ reaction to Russian bounty reports
3. Smithsonian Magazine: The Far-Reaching Consequences of Siberia’s Climate-Change-Driven Wildfires
4. rt.com: ‘They want to win’: NUCLEAR confrontation becomes likelier as US races for global domination, Russian FM says – rt.com/news/494350-nuclear-confrontation-us-global-domination/
5. Interfax: Primakov Readings: Russia able to ensure its security if New START Treaty isn’t extended – Lavrov
6. TASS: Lavrov cautions US-China confrontation benefits neither Russia, nor anyone else.
7. TASS: Herd immunity level for COVID-19 in Moscow high enough to ease curbs – mayor.
8. rt.com: As Russia begins final stage of coronavirus vaccine trial, volunteers are confirmed to have immunity – and no side effects.
9. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, Russia’s opportunistic MENA policy: scavenging, not strategising
10. Wall Street Journal: Denmark Gives Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Pipeline a Path to Completion. U.S. officials fear the pipeline will give Moscow greater political leverage across Europe.
11. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 9 JULY 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/07/09/russian-federation-sitrep-9-july-2020/
12. TASS: Media: How murder charges against a regional governor may shake up Russia’s mainstream opposition.
13. Extended Play: In Search of Complexities: Documentary Theatre in Today’s Russia. Moscow-based director Anastasia Patlay discusses the power of documentary theatre to elevate the voices of those who are not typically represented on stage in today’s Russia.
14. TASS: Safronov’s case not linked to his professional activities, Russian intelligence chief says.
15. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Silencing Dissent: Russian Culture on Trial
16. New York Review of Books: Anastasia Edel, Putin’s Constitutional Tsarism
17. Kennan Institute: Sergey Parkhomenko, Russia’s “Little Green Men” In Voting Booths.
18. Moscow Times: Ilya Klishin, Russian Authorities Are Targeting Journalists, Historians and Activists. The Rest of Us Could Be Next
20. The National Interest: Kenneth Yalowitz and Ross A Virginia, Realism in the Arctic. The United States and Russia have disagreements on many issues, including the organization of the international system. No “reset” in relations is in sight but there is a need to put a floor in the relationship and work on possible areas for cooperation. The Arctic can be one.
21. Foreign Policy: Emily Tamkin, Why India and Russia Are Going to Stay Friends. Conventional wisdom holds that New Delhi will turn to Washington as it increases competition with Beijing. But Moscow’s importance cannot be ignored.
22. CNSNews.com: Dmitri Simes, Russians Join Calls Urging Turkey Not to Revert One of Christendom’s Most Famous Churches into a Mosque.
23. realcleardefense.com: Richard Caroll, A Political Solution to the Crimea Dispute With Russia
24. Kennan Institute: Igor Zevelev, Kennan Cable No. 54: New Russian Policy Toward Ukraine: Citizenship Beyond the Borders.
25. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, The Washington Post and Its Cold War Drums –
counterpunch.org/2020/07/10/the-washington-post-and-its-cold-war-drums/
26. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE REPUTATION OF MIKHAIL FRIDMAN AND PYOTR AVEN IS WORTH £18,000 EACH, BUT IT COST SIXTEEN TIMES THAT MUCH TO DEFEND – ENOUGH TO BANKRUPT CHRISTOPHER STEELE – johnhelmer.net/the-reputation-of-mikhail-fridman-and-pyotr-aven-is-worth-18000-each-but-it-cost-sixteen-times-that-much-to-defend-enough-to-bankrupt-christopher-steele/print/
27. Washington Post: Anders Aslund, How Putin pushed aside the oligarchs and made Russia his own
