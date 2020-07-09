RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#123 :: Thursday, 9 July 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#123 :: Thursday, 9 July 2020
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Russia-U.S.: No Reset, Just Guardrails
2. Interfax: Trump’s chance to win election ‘does not look bright’ – Medvedev.
3. Moscow Times: Moscow Lifts Outdoor Mask Requirements as New Coronavirus Cases Slow
4. TASS: Izvestia: Russia likely to prevent second coronavirus outbreak.
5. Reuters: Moscow to Reopen Schools as Daily Cases Fall.
6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63623
7. The Harriman Institute at Columbia University: Russian Civil Society in the Time of COVID-19 proceedings
8. Meduza: Russian authorities reportedly have expert testimony corroborating treason charges against journalist Ivan Safronov.
9. TASS: Izvestia: Roscosmos advisor’s arrest could be linked to arms supplies to Algeria.
10. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Safronov Case Marks an Escalation of a New Campaign Against Dissent. The Kremlin has unleashed the Federal Security Service against critical voices in the media and cultural spheres.
11. TASS: Global economy may drop more than 5% in case of second pandemic wave.
12. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Mitrova, The Oil Price Crash: Will the Kremlin’s Policies Change?
13. rt.com: Russian pipe-laying vessel enters Danish waters to complete Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
14. Russia Beyond: The uncertain future of Russia’s airlines after Covid-19 – rbth.com/business/332410-uncertain-future-of-russias-airlines-after-covid
15. Financial Times: Erdogan’s plan to turn Hagia Sophia into a mosque sparks anger in Russia. Spat adds religious dimension to an already fragile geopolitical relationship.
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Does Greater Eurasia Have a Future? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/does-greater-eurasia-have-a-future/
17. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia, China keep the ‘dragon in the fog’
18. New book: SOVIET JUDGMENT AT NUREMBERG – A New History of the International Military Tribunal.
19. NPR: Russia Denies Allegations It Paid Militants To Kill U.S. Troops As ‘Nonsense’
20. thegrayzone.com: Gareth Porter, How the Pentagon failed to sell Afghan government’s bunk ‘Bountygate’ story to U.S. intelligence agencies . Another New York Times Russiagate bombshell turns out to be a dud, as dodgy stories spun out by Afghan intelligence and exploited by the Pentagon ultimately failed to convince US intelligence agencies – thegrayzone.com/2020/07/07/pentagon-afghan-bountygate-us-intelligence-agencies/
21. rt.com: Putin’s point man on Ukraine says unrecognized Donetsk & Lugansk republics will NOT join Russia – rt.com/russia/494267-lugansk-donetsk-not-join-russia/
22. TASS: Recordings of Poroshenko’s voice admitting involvement in sabotage in Crimea published.
23. stalkerzone.org: Zelensky’s Hot Autumn: Ukraine’s Fate Will Be Decided Again in the Streets – stalkerzone.org/zelenskys-hot-autumn-ukraines-fate-will-be-decided-again-in-the-streets/
24. The National Interest: Russia Will Hate This: Ukraine Cleared to Move American Javelin Missiles to Front Lines. U.S-supplied anti-tank weapons could change the balance of power in favor of Ukraine.
25. thekomisarscoop.com: Lucy Komisar, U.S. & UK intensify campaign against Russia; UK harks back to first pillar of new Cold War, the Magnitsky hoax. (excerpt) – thekomisarscoop.com/2020/07/u-s-uk-harks-back-to-first-pillar-of-new-cold-war-the-magnitsky-hoax/
26. Paul Goble: ‘Modernized’ Homo Sovieticus in Emigration Supports Trump, Eidman Says.
27. Michael McFaul Testifies on Russian Threat to the U.S. Before House Committee on Foreign Affairs.
28. Carnegie Moscow Center: Eugen Rumer, Five Uneasy Pieces of the U.S.-Russian Agenda.
29. The National Interest: Interview With Russian Ambassador Antonov: Where are U.S.-Russia Relations Headed?
30. Council on Foreign Relations: Virtual Meeting: U.S.-Russia Relations–A Conversation with Sergey Ryabkov.
