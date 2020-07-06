RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#120 :: Monday, 6 July 2020
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#120 :: Monday, 6 July 2020
1. The National Interest: Matthew Rojansky Michael Kimmage, The Third Neighbor: Can America Live With Putin’s Russia? Russia will not disappear, and so it is essential to develop a Revised approach to U.S.-Russia relations. Instead of friend or foe, it’s time for Russia to be viewed as the third neighbor of the United States.
2. Moscow Times: Russia Breaks Heat Records in First Half of 2020
3. Washington Post: Rapid Arctic meltdown in Siberia alarms scientists.
4. TASS: Izvestia: Second wave of COVID-19 in Moscow unlikely, says expert.
5. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Covid field tales – Part One: Moscow ends lockdown, and fragrant flashbacks – postsocialism.org/2020/07/06/covid-field-tales-part-one-moscow-ends-lockdown-and-fragrant-flashbacks/
6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with the working group on drafting proposals for amendments to the Constitution – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/63599
7. TASS: Amended Russian Constitution available on official portal of legal information
8. The National Interest: Dimitri Alexander Simes, Will Putin Really Return To The Kremlin in 2024? President Vladimir Putin now has the legal right to remain in power until 2036, after a large majority of Russians voted in favor of Kremlin-backed constitutional reforms.
9. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Putin’s Referendum: Where are the numbers?
10. The Independent: Nikolai Petrov and Ekaterina Aleynikova, The constitutional vote in Russia has undermined Putin’s position – even if it allows him to rule longer. Unintentionally, the Kremlin has created a stark trade-off. The greater the lengths it has gone to in seeking high turnout and approval figures, the less able it has been to create a picture of a valid or legitimate process. – independent.co.uk/voices/constitutional-vote-russia-vladimir-putin-rule-a9598416.html
11. The Conversation: Adrian Campbell, The wild decade: how the 1990s laid the foundations for Vladimir Putin’s Russia
12. NYU Jordan Center for Advanced Study of Russia upcoming event July 8 on ZOOM: Russian Civil Society in the Time of COVID-19.
13. Financial Times editorial: Russia’s fragile one-man rule. Vladimir Putin’s presidency may prove unsustainable well before 2036.
14. Interfax: World Bank forecasting 2020 Russian GDP decline of 9.6% under adverse scenario compared to 6% drop in baseline scenario
15. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Consumer pessimism hovering over Russian population.
16. rt.com: Russian economic activity picks up as coronavirus-related restrictions ease – rt.com/business/493917-russia-manufacturing-pmi-rebound/]
17. Moscow Times: Denmark Paves Way for Russia’s Nord Stream 2 Restart. Russia could restart construction on final pipeline stretch, while U.S. mulls super sanctions bill against project.
18. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia believes it’s time for a Gas OPEC.
19. Strategic Culture Foundation: Patrick Armstrong, Why Russians Don’t Want to Be Europeans – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/07/04/why-russians-dont-want-to-be-europeans/
20. Russian International Affairs Council: Ilya Kramnik, North to Move and Not to Lose. What the Big Game in the Arctic could look like – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/north-to-move-and-not-to-lose/
21. rt.com: Andrey Akulov, Can Russia prevent China and India taking up arms against each other? – rt.com/op-ed/493854-china-india-conflict-russia-role/
22. Carnegie Moscow Center: Artyom Shraibman, Embattled Lukashenko Loses Friends in East and West. Belarus is moving toward a new geopolitical identity. Instead of its status as a peacekeeper between East and West, Minsk may soon find that it lacks a good relationship with either side.
23. TASS: ‘Utter nonsense’: Kremlin rips Russia bashing rumors of Moscow’s ‘plans’ to invade Ukraine.
24. rt.com: Dutch MH17 trial: Court to consider report from Russian missile producer that points to Ukraine as culprit – rt.com/russia/493798-mh17-trial-manufacturer-witness/
25. Der Spiegel: “I Have No Explanation for all these Lies”. Evidence Casts New Doubts on Russian Doping Whistleblower. For five years, the sporting world has been gripped by Russian manipulation of the anti-doping system. Now new evidence suggests the whistleblower who went into a witness protection program during the scandal may not have been entirely truthful.
26. Wall Street Journal: How Kremlin’s View of U.S.’s War in Afghanistan Has Shifted. Deteriorating U.S.-Russian ties adversely affect a once-shared goal, leading to a U.S. intelligence assessment of bounties paid to Taliban.
27. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, The ‘Talibangate’ Claims About Russian Bounties Still Don’t Add Up. A story that raises serious probability questions is being accepted by many as proven.
28. Antiwar.com: Memo Raises Fresh Doubts on Russian Bounty Intel. Intelligence memo reflects recent reports that the NSA dissented from other agencies over credibility of bounty intel. – news.antiwar.com/2020/07/05/white-house-memo-raises-fresh-doubts-on-russian-bounty-intel/
29. Consortium News: Scott Ritter, BOUNTYGATE: Scapegoating Systemic Military Failure in Afghanistan The story of the alleged “bounty scheme” grew up in the context of top U.S. brass blaming Russia for America’s defeat in Afghanistan. – consortiumnews.com/2020/07/05/bountygate-scapegoating-systemic-military-failure-in-afghanistan/
30. Russia Beyond: 5 spheres where Russia is a world leader – rbth.com/science-and-tech/332391-5-spheres-where-russia-is-world-leader
