RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#119 :: Friday, 3 July 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#119 :: Friday, 3 July 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. TASS: Putin laboring relentlessly to strengthen Russia, says Kremlin.
2. TASS: Russia’s constitutional amendments enter into force July 4.
3. AP: Putin orders amendments extending his rule into constitution.
4. TASS: Izvestia: Russia to change dozens of laws for new constitutional norms.
5. Interfax: Putin gets Russians’ mandate to reset power – expert
6. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Evidence of massive ballot stuffing emerges in Russia’s referendum on constitutional changes
7. The Economist: Parade’s end. A phoney referendum shows Putin’s legitimacy is fading. A proposal to extend his rule passes, buried in a huge package of feel-good measures.
8. theduran.com: Seraphim Hanisch, Russian Constitutional reform handled in surprisingly poor way . Internal division exists, but Russian Federation still has a tremendous reliance upon President Putin as leader – theduran.com/russian-constitutional-reform-handled-in-surprisingly-poor-way-video/
9. Reuters: One Sole Russian Region Says ‘Nyet’ to Putin, Defying the Kremlin.
10. Financial Times: LGBT activists denounce Putin’s war on liberal values. Amendments passed in Russian president’s referendum include ban on gay marriage.
11. Council on Foreign Relations: Stephen Sestanovich, Will Russia’s Constitutional Changes Allow Putin to Hold on to Power?
12. Washington Post: Timothy Frye, What’s Vladimir Putin’s end game? Other post-Soviet autocrats give a few clues. Here’s why he will try to stay in power.
13. Washington Post: ‘We feel absolutely abandoned’: How the pandemic in Russia tanked the economy and plunged families into crisis
14. Opendemocracy.net: Daria Solomennikova, In Russia, a new generation of activists are taking on climate crisis. Against a hostile media – and a powerful fossil lobby, young people in Russia are coming out to build a safe climate future.
15. rt.com: Do not pass Moscow! Russia extends Covid-19 foreigner entry ban until August.
16. Bloomberg: Nord Stream 2 Could Sever Transatlantic Ties.
17. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US seeks to cobble together new sanctions against Russia.
18. Valdai Discussion Club: Illiberal World Order. The liberal world order was comfortable for the vast majority of states. That is why none of them has become the source of a global military catastrophe in the last 30 years, as happened twice with Germany in the 20th century. The fact that it is becoming a thing of the past is not a reason to rejoice, but the result of a historical development process that cannot be reversed, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Timofei Bordachev – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/illiberal-world-order/
19. Russian International Affairs Council: Maxim Suchkov, Russia in the Middle East: “Be with Us – and Remain Yourself” – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/russia-in-the-middle-east-be-with-us-and-remain-yourself/
20. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Happy U.S. Independence Day Wishes from Russia
21. AP: Trump’s two Russias confound coherent U.S. policy
22. Russia Matters: Emily Ferris, Unplugging the Baltic States: Why Russia’s Economic Approach May Be Shifting
23. NYU Jordan Center: Eliot Borenstein, The Lincoln Project’s Red Scare
24. AP: U.S., Russia share a complex and bloody history in Afghanistan
25. The American Conservative: Barbara Boland, House Using Shaky Russian Bounty Story To Keep U.S. Troops In Afghanistan. How convenient. Liz Cheney joins Democrats leading the charge.
26. Sic Semper Tyrannis: Larry Johnson, Bounties for Taliban? The New Big Russia Lie – turcopolier.typepad.com/sic_semper_tyrannis/2020/07/bounties-for-taliban-the-new-big-russia-lie-by-larry-c-johnson.html#more
27. Counterpunch: Joshua Tartakovsky, Sergei Khrushchev: An Eulogy from His Close Student – counterpunch.org/2020/07/03/sergei-khrushchev-an-eulogy-from-his-close-student/
28. Kennan Institute: Kateryna Odarchenko, The Map of Political Forces in Today’s Ukraine
29. The Unz Review: John Ryan, Bill Browder, a Billionaire Accused of Being a Fraud and Liar – unz.com/article/bill-browder-a-billionaire-accused-of-being-a-fraud-and-liar/
30. Just Security: Michael Carpenter, Why is Trump Turning a Blind Eye to Russia’s Covert Warfare?
You must log in to post a comment.