RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#113 :: Wednesday, 23 June 2020
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#113 :: Wednesday, 23 June 2020
1. Kremlin.ru: Address to the Nation – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63548
2. Forbes: Kenneth Rapoza, Putin Says ‘Pandemic Not Over’, Then Slashes Tech Company Taxes To 3%
3. Moscow Times: Russia Will Raise Taxes on Top Earners, Putin Announces.
4. BMB Russia: Putin’s Address.
5. Meduza: Some noteworthy reactions to Putin’s speech.
6. Kremlin.ru: Parade marking 75th anniversary of Great Victory – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts [Video of parade: https://youtu.be/di3c5Od24no] [Photos: https://www.rt.com/russia/492779-russia-victory-day-parade/]
7. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Temperatures in Russia’s Arctic Circle rocketed to over 45C in the coldest town on earth, breaking all previous records on June 19.
8. TASS: COVID-19 pandemic in Russia on the wane, but people must exercise caution – minister.
9. Intellinews: One in three Russians would ignore a coronavirus vaccine even if one were available.
10. Awful Avalanche: Russia Rushes To Produce Covid Vaccine – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/06/24/russia-rushes-to-produce-covid-vaccine/
11. Moscow Times: Anna Arutunyan, Putin Wants You to Think He’s Not Going Anywhere. The Russian president is leaving himself room for maneuver. It remains to be seen, however, how much longer Putin can afford to keep people guessing.
12. www.rt.com: Alexander Adams, Is this huge new cathedral to war Putin’s folly, or a magnificent, unique building that tells a lot about the East-West divide? – rt.com/op-ed/492726-cathedral-russian-armed-forces-putin/
13. www.rt.com: ‘Monumental vileness’: How an elderly WW2 veteran was hounded by representatives of Russia’s West-leaning opposition – rt.com/russia/492796-ww2-veteran-navalny-scandal/
14. Wall Street Journal: Trump Administration Weighs Extending New START Nuclear Treaty. President’s decision about pact with Russia will be influenced by whether China joins arms-control negotiations and progress toward tougher agreement.
15. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, War Never Changes. Why Pandemic Does Not Affect International Conflicts – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/war-never-changes-why-pandemic-does-not-affect/
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Roman Reinhardt, Tweets vs. the Oficialese: How the Language of Russian Diplomacy Is Changing amid the Global Transition – valdaiclub.com/a/valdai-papers/tweets-vs-the-oficialese-how-the-language/
17. Russia in Global Affairs: Maxim Bratersky, INTERNATIONAL LIFE AFTER THE PANDEMIC – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/international-life-pandemic/
18. Russia in Global Affairs April/June 2020 issue: CONTENTS – eng.globalaffairs.ru/issues/2020/2/
19. rt.com: Shishir Upadhyaya, India and China reach out to common friend Russia as deadly border conflict still raw – rt.com/op-ed/492797-india-china-russia-partner/
20. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, IN MH17 TRIAL DUTCH LAWYERS PUT UP STRAWMAN DEFENCE – THEY ALLOW PROSECUTORS, JUDGE TO PROCEED TO CONVICTION – johnhelmer.net/in-mh17-trial-dutch-lawyers-put-up-strawman-defence-they-allow-prosecutors-judge-to-proceed-to-conviction/print/
21. rt.com: Hunter’s millions: Ukrainian MP reveals new ‘Biden-Poroshenko’ tapes, claims VP’s son was paid ‘protection money’ by Burisma – rt.com/news/492755-biden-poroshenko-burisma-ukraine-tapes/
22. HistoryExtra (BBC): Has Russia always played by its own rules? Following Russia’s backing of Assad in Syria, its suspected role in the poisoning of an intelligence officer in Salisbury and purported interference in the US presidential election, nine historians offer their opinions on whether such actions reflect Russia’s historical attitude to internationally accepted conventions.
23. Wall Street Journal: Russian Vote Could Extend Putin Era for Years. National referendum on constitutional amendments could allow Mr. Putin to remain in power until 2036.
24. Bloomberg: Putin Puts His Post-Covid Comeback to a Vote. Buffeted by things he can’t control, Russia’s president turns to a tried and true method for affirming his power.
