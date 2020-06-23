RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#112 :: Tuesday, 23 June 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#112 :: Tuesday, 23 June 2020
1. TASS: Past three months drastically changed Russians’ lifestyle, says Putin.
3. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, As Russia reopens, Putin takes a back seat to local leaders. Russia and the United States have followed similar arcs in their coronavirus lockdowns. More surprisingly, their governments have also been delegating authority for reopening in similar ways: by deferring to local leaders.
4. The New Yorker: Adam Entous, What Fiona Hill Learned in the White House. The senior fellow at Brookings and expert on modern Russia had hoped to guide the U.S.-Russia relationship. President Trump had other ideas. (excerpt)
5. New York Times: Fiona Hill, Stop Blaming Putin and Start Helping Him
6. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, THE DOORS EXIST. (intro to issue) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/the-doors-exist/
7. Russia in Global Affairs: Timofey Bordachev, INTERNATIONAL INSTITUTIONS AND THE CHALLENGE OF THE “FIRST PANDEMIC WAR” – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/first-pandemic-war/
8. rt.com: Russia to prepare 70 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine, lead scientist hopes it will provide immunity for more than 2 years.
9. Interfax: Overall number of Covid-19 cases in Russia nearing 600,000 – response HQ.
10. Moscow Times: Russia’s Coronavirus Death Spike Explained by Methodology, Statistics Chief Says.
11. TASS: Vedomosti: Russian economy faces slow recovery after COVID-19.
12. TASS: Losses of Russian economy from pandemic less than in other countries – Central Bank.
13. Moscow Times: Moscow Cultural Life Is Slowly Reawakening. First to open their doors – carefully – are museums.
14. rt.com: ‘Disappointing & depressing’: Russian Communist leader criticizes Putin’s constitutional amendments – rt.com/russia/492601-communists-criticize-constitution-amendments/
15. Washington Post: Alexander Baunov, How a tech company prevailed against the state in Putin’s Russia.
16. rt.com: Same-sex couple receive tax deduction as LGBT activist proves Russian marriages conducted abroad are valid in Russia – rt.com/russia/492586-russia-same-sex-couple-tax-eduction/
17. RFE/RL: Kremlin Denies Eyeing Territorial Claims After Putin’s Comments In Documentary.
18. World Politics Review: Richard Weitz, Russia’s New Nuclear Doctrine: Don’t Mess With Us – But Let’s Talk
19. rt.com: As 75th anniversary of first Victory Day parade looms, Russians believe WWII defeat of Nazis was country’s finest hour – poll – rt.com/russia/492700-ww2-victory-finest-hour-poll/
20. raymcgovern.com: Ray McGovern, Putin Tries to Set Record Straight
21. TASS: Current world system is not western-centric, says Lavrov.
22. The National Interest: Christian Whiton, Donald Trump Should Talk to Russia to Thwart China. Russian President Vladimir Putin is thinking about his country’s place in the world. We in America should be thinking about that too, especially as the long-term conflict with China intensifies. This is a chance to focus more on what we might have in common.
23. TASS: Izvestia: US, Russia deliberate over New START in Vienna.
24. Wall Street Journal: U.S. and Russia Hold Arms Talks, With China Absent. A side debate over China’s role breaks out, as Washington and Beijing trade barbs over Twitter.
25. rt.com: Scott Ritter, US uses arms control summit with Russia for China-bashing, derails talks needed to prevent new arms race – rt.com/op-ed/492640-us-start-treaty-russia-china-talks/
26. Strategic Culture Foundation: Patrick Armstrong, Russia-Haters Then and Now – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/23/russia-haters-then-and-now/
27. The Unz Review: Philip Giraldi, Victoria Nuland Alert. The foreign interventionists really hate Russia – unz.com/pgiraldi/victoria-nuland-alert/
28. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, HOW THE DUTCH PROSECUTION AND THE JUDGE HAVE RIGGED THE OUTCOME OF THE MH17 TRIAL ON A CHARGE THAT REQUIRES NO PROOF – johnhelmer.net/how-the-dutch-prosecution-and-the-judge-have-rigged-the-outcome-of-the-mh17-trial-on-a-charge-that-requires-no-proof/print/
29. Financial Times: Belarus’s middle class begins to turn on Lukashenko. Strongman president attempts to stall challenge to leadership by detaining opposition candidate.
30. TASS: Ukraine to review, axe treaties with Russia.
31. stalkerzone.org: The Reconstruction of 3 Russian Gas Pipelines Will Turn Two-Thirds of Ukraine’s Gas Transit System Into Scrap Metal – stalkerzone.org/the-reconstruction-of-3-russian-gas-pipelines-will-turn-two-thirds-of-ukraines-gas-transit-system-into-scrap-metal/
