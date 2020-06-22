RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#111 :: Monday, 2 June 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#111 :: Monday, 22 June 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Moscow Times: Arctic Temperatures Hit Record High in Russia Amid Heat Wave.
2. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with healthcare professionals – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/63541
3. TASS: Putin not ruling out he will run for new presidential term.
4. Moscow Times: ‘We’ll See’: Putin Says He’s Open to Seeking Fifth Term.
6. TASS: Spokesman comments on Putin’s remark about civil servants who may ‘look out for’ successor.
7. Meduza: ‘The president is happy with the system in place’ . The Kremlin explains why Putin welcomes a state that malfunctions when he can’t run for re-election. [Putin video interview: youtube.com/watch?v=etszjYX6pZU]
8. www.stalkerzone.org: Why the July 1st Vote on Constitution Amendments in Russia Isn’t About “Resetting” Presidential Terms. – stalkerzone.org/why-the-july-1st-vote-on-constitution-amendments-in-russia-isnt-about-resetting-presidential-terms/
9. TASS: Izvestia: Amendment to prioritize Russian Constitution over international law could trigger new sanctions.
10. Reuters: Exclusive: Kremlin Hopes Big Companies and Prize Draws Will Boost Putin Vote Turnout.
11. Financial Times: Putin aims for patriotic boost from victory parades. President to proceed with celebrations the day before Russia votes on extending his rule.
12. The Bell: Kremlin considering an end to flat rate income tax – thebell.io/en/kremlin-considering-an-end-to-flat-rate-income-tax/
13. TASS: Kommersant: Foreign investors flee Russian market, but search for cheap assets bound to bring them back.
14. TASS: Almost 100 Russians are incarcerated in US – Russian envoy.
15. RFE/RL: Talks To Salvage Last Major Nuclear Treaty Between U.S., Russia Begin In Vienna.
16. War on the Rocks: Cynthia Roberts, REVELATIONS ABOUT RUSSIA’S NUCLEAR DETERRENCE POLICY – warontherocks.com/2020/06/revelations-about-russias-nuclear-deterrence-policy/
17. Russia Beyond: 9 must-know facts about COME AND SEE – the best war movie of all time – rbth.com/arts/332350-come-and-see-soviet-movie
18. rt.com: Putin visits Russian Armed Forces cathedral on 79th anniversary of Nazi invasion, says memory of war is ‘sacred’ – rt.com/russia/492550-putin-armed-forces-cathedral/
19. Forbes: James Rodgers, Russia’s Putin Gives The West A WWII History Lesson: Here’s Why.
20. TASS: Russia, West need mutually respectful dialogue on questions of history – US expert.
21. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Vladimir Putin’s newly published article on the lessons of World War II in “The National Interest” – gilbertdoctorow.com/2020/06/20/vladimir-putins-newly-published-article-on-the-lessons-of-world-war-ii-in-the-national-interest/
22. Pravda.ru: Putin’s article on WWII leaves Russian historians disappointed – pravdareport.com/russia/144679-putin_article/
23. thesaker.is: Ken Leslie, A Meditation on President Putin’s Warning from History. (excerpt) – thesaker.is/a-meditation-on-president-putins-warning-from-history/
24. rt.com: Artyom Lukin, China-US tensions are now ideological & a potential conflict could be far more dangerous than Soviet-American Cold War – rt.com/op-ed/492588-china-us-tensions-conflict/
25. Wall Street Journal: Weary Russia Tries to Avoid Entanglement in U.S.-China Spat. As its dependence on Beijing grows, virus-hit Russia seeks to walk its own line.
26. Intellinews: China and Russia blur lines on “division of labour” in exerting influence over Central Asia.
27. Asia Times: Farzad Ramezani Bonesh, Pakistan hoping for stronger Russian ties. Moscow is open to growing relations with Islamabad, but not at the risk of losing trade with India.
28. www.strategic-culture.org: Finian Cunningham, Russia Can Play Crucial Role in Calming China-India Conflict – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/21/russia-can-play-crucial-role-in-calming-china-india-conflict/
29. Intellinews: Tadeusz Giczan, Lukashenko’s penultimate elections. Minsk has been rocked by unprecedented protests ahead of the August presidential elections. But incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko is likely to win those elections, despite his dwindling popularity. Then what?
30. Off-Guardian: Kit Knightly, 5 Facts BBC’s “The Salisbury Poisonings” Forgot to Mention. – off-guardian.org/2020/06/19/5-facts-bbcs-the-salisbury-poisonings-forgot-to-mention/
31. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Putin’s Majority 3.0. Putin is using the upcoming public vote on changing the constitution to make ordinary people his accomplices in the process of extending his rule and sanctioning the predominance of an ultraconservative ideology.
32. New York Times: Russians Eat Burgers in Gloves. Should Everyone? Status-conscious fast-food joints across Eastern Europe have offered their diners disposable gloves for years. The idea may find a wider audience in the pandemic era.
33. Washington Post: Jackson Diehl, In 2016, Putin didn’t expect Trump to win. Now, he needs him to.
34. Asia Times: Soviet leader Khrushchev’s son dies at age 84 in US. Khrushchev became a U.S. citizen in 1999 and taught political science and modern history at Brown University.
You must log in to post a comment.