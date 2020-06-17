RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#109 :: Wednesday, 17 June 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#109 :: Wednesday, 17 June 2020
1. Moscow Times: Moscow Breaks 70-Year Heat Record.
2. TASS: Russians were more positive about life in June, pollster says.
3. Interfax: Russia reports 7,843 new Covid-19 cases, 194 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ.
4. rt.com: Kremlin & Putin residence equipped with Covid-19 ‘disinfection tunnels’ – everyone he meets is tested (VIDEO)
5. TASS: Medvedev warns of economic decline risk due to new outbreak of coronavirus pandemic – rt.com/russia/492111-putin-residence-disinfection-tunnel/
6. TASS: Some questions about coronavirus will remain unanswered, Medvedev says – tass.com/economy/1168571
7. Meduza: Russia’s coronavirus rush. A hurried end to Moscow’s quarantine makes another COVID-19 wave a near certainty.
8. Moscow Times: Coronavirus Is Just Getting Started in Some Russian Regions. Their WWII Parades Are Going Ahead. Meanwhile, 20 cities have canceled or delayed the June 24 parades because of the pandemic.
9. Financial Times: Moscow’s Covid-19 tracking app prompts outcry over fines and glitches. Thousands launch legal appeals claiming platform wrongly accused them of quarantine violations.
11. TASS: Izvestia: Half of Russians polled still working from home.
12. raamoprusland.nl: Mark Galeotti, KGB chief Andropov still Russia’s mythical man
13. Riddle: Nick Trickett, The Limits of Support for Russia’s Oil and Gas Sector – ridl.io/en/the-limits-of-support-for-russia-s-oil-and-gas-sector/
14. TASS: US may trigger arms race cycle in Europe by moving troops from Germany to Poland – expert.
15. rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, NATO slowly imploding because it lacks a credible enemy: Serious people in Paris & Berlin know Russia isn’t a real threat – rt.com/russia/492024-nato-europe-enemy-lack/
16. Awful Avalanche: Russian Reaction To American Protests – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/06/17/russian-reaction-to-american-protests-part-iii/
17. Moscow Times: Kimberly St. Julian-Varnon, George Floyd, ‘Brat 2’ and Russian Depictions of African Americans. The recent 20th-anniversary showing of the cult film “Brat 2” included footage from the American BLM protests. It demonstrates the more significant issue of popular Russian understandings of race and prejudice in the U.S.
18. Russian International Affairs Council: Natalia Travkina, The Changing and Unchanged Face of American Racism – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-changing-and-unchanged-face-of-american-racism/
19. Carnegie Moscow Center: Vuk Vuksanovic, Russia Remains the Trump Card of Serbian Politics. As long as the Kosovo dispute remains a make-or-break factor in Serbian politics, every Serbian government will need an open door in Moscow.
20. Moon of Alabama: Belarus – A U.S. Sponsored Color Revolution Is Underway
– moonofalabama.org/2020/06/belarus-a-us-sponsored-color-revolution-is-underway.html#more
21. craigmurray.org.uk: Craig Murray, The Miracle of Salisbury – craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/06/the-miracle-of-salisbury/
22. craigmurray.org.uk: Craig Murray, Cynicism and Warmongering – craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/06/cynicism-and-warmongering/
23. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, TOO CROOKED TO LIE STRAIGHT IN BED – BBC TRIES TO RIGHT THE WRONGS OF ITS SKRIPAL STORY – johnhelmer.net/too-crooked-to-lie-straight-in-bed-bbc-tries-to-right-the-wrongs-of-its-skripal-story/print/
24. www.fort-russ.com: Ukraine Declares Minsk Agreement Non-Binding, Effectively Ceding Donbass – fort-russ.com/2020/06/major-ukraine-declares-minsk-agreement-non-binding-effectively-ceding-donbass/
25. Russia in Global Affairs: Dmitry Medvedev, SECURITY COOPERATION DURING THE NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/security-cooperation-pandemic/
26. Kyiv Post: Kremlin’s anti-American propaganda in Ukraine isn’t working
27. Washington Post editorial: Putin takes an American hostage. Trump seems fine with that.
28. Washington Post: Russian disinformation operation relied on forgeries, fake posts on 300 platforms, new report says. The report underscores the ambition, sweep and scale of Russian disinformation operations.
29. Russia Matters: Belton: Russia’s Kleptocracy Is a Tool for Undermining the West.
