RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#107 :: Monday, 15 June 2020

Johnson's Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#107 :: Monday, 15 June 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#107 :: Monday, 15 June 2020
1. The Nation: Estelle Levresse, Can the Russian Health Care System Cope With the Coronavirus? Russia inherited enough hospital beds from the Soviet health system to handle Covid-19 patients-but not the medical personnel or supplies.
2. www.rt.com: Russian cities cancel victory parades EN MASSE as fear of Covid-19 still looms, Kremlin says it understands – rt.com/russia/491870-cities-cancel-victory-parades/
3. Moscow Times: Russia’s Coronavirus Cases Surpass 537K as Country Eyes Constitutional Vote.
4. TASS: Moscow can switch over to next stage of lifting restrictions from June 16, mayor says.
5. Financial Times: Russia clamps down on coronavirus ‘fake news’. Prosecutions shoot up as Kremlin seeks to keep tight control on information.
6. www.bragazeta.ru: “Russian liberals decide to execute their ally” (Anastasia Vasilyeeva)[thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2020/06/10/the-usa-is-not-ever-going-to-be-a-major-gas-supplier-to-europe-thats-never/#comments] … [bragazeta.ru/news/2020/06/15/rossijskie-liberaly-reshili-kaznit-svoego-soratnika/]
7. www.rt.com: Russia’s post-pandemic economy: Pain for middle class, widening inequality, but rich will stay rich – experts tell RT – rt.com/russia/491752-russia-recovery-covid-economy/
8. The Bell: Kremlin puts constitutional referendum above all else – thebell.io/en/referendum-referendum-referendum/
9. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, Postviral Complications: What Next for the Russian Regime? Russia is rapidly approaching a situation in which the public will lose the right to decide anything once and for all, because the authorities simply have no remaining political will or the resources to persuade the people.
10. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czif, Of tragedies and farces – noyardstick.com/?p=743#more-743
11. Paul Goble: How Bad are Things in Russia? For First Time in 15 Years, Moscow Doesn’t Publish Monthly GDP Figures.
12. Oilprice.com: New U.S. Sanctions Unlikely To Derail Nord Stream 2.
13. Infobrics: Nord Stream 2: Germany and US may go into tariff war – infobrics.org/post/31097/
14. www.stalkerzone.org: It’s Nothing Personal: How the US Helped Russia Win the Oil War – stalkerzone.org/its-nothing-personal-how-the-us-helped-russia-win-the-oil-war/
15. TASS: Izvestia: What to expect from nuclear disarmament talks in Vienna.
16. inforos.ru: Vladimir Kozin, Russia’s Renewed Nuclear Strategy Will Remain Defensive – inforos.ru/ru/?module=news&action=view&id=109912
17. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Geopolitical puzzles. U.N. General Assembly meeting is good time for Trump-Putin face-to-face.
18. www.strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Russia and Europe: Two Different Histories – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/13/russia-and-europe-two-different-histories/
19. Outlook (India): Russia should not interfere in India-China standoff as it is bilateral matter: Top Russian lawmaker.
20. Moscow Times: Sean Guillory, Despite its Complicated Past, Soviet Antiracism Was Ahead of the Historical Curve. Its successes, failures, and mistakes can still serve as crucial bases for historical reflection and political action.
22. Moscow Times: Putin Criticizes U.S. Coronavirus Response, Condemns ‘Mayhem and Rioting’ at Anti-Racism Protests. In a major interview, Vladimir Putin discussed anti-racism protests in the U.S. and Europe.
23. Awful Avalanche: Russian Reaction To American Protests – Part I – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/06/15/russian-reaction-to-american-protests-part-i/
24. Opendemocrary.net: Ilya Budraitskis, Russia, George Floyd, and the end of the imaginary West. Why are Russians so angered by America’s latest protests?
25. www.rt.com: Artyom Lukin, America’s disintegration no longer sounds like a crazy prediction, but no one will like the consequences – rt.com/op-ed/491871-america-disintegration-us-collapse/
26. Russian International Affairs Council: Vera Ageeva, The Last Hours Before Dawn – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-last-hours-before-dawn/
27. Valdai Discussign Club: Nikolay Mezhevich, Defenders of Europe’: Threats to the World or Why NATO Carries Out New Exercises Amid Pandemic – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/-defenders-of-europe-threats-to-the-world-or-why/
28. www.rt.com: Bryan MacDonald, Russian court finds ex-US marine Paul Whelan guilty of espionage, sentences him to 16 years in prison – rt.com/russia/491836-russian-court-whelan-espionage-prison/
29. Intellinews: Ben Aris, IMF to Ukraine: here is the money but we don’t trust you. Ukraine has signed off on a new Standby Agreement with the IMF that contains a list of very detailed instructions on what the government cannot do.
30. www.rt.com: Scott Ritter,, NATO’s colonization of Ukraine under guise of partnership – rt.com/op-ed/491730-ukraine-nato-partnership-colonization/
31. www.craigmurray.org.uk: Craig Murray, “Putin’s Gonna Get Me” – craigmurray.org.uk/archives/2020/06/putins-gonna-get-me/
32. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, BBC HIDES NEW SKRIPAL WITNESS – NICOLAS GENT REPORTS NO SKRIPAL BLOOD SAMPLES WERE RECEIVED AT PORTON DOWN BEFORE NOVICHOK WAS DISCOVERED AND ANNOUNCED. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/bbc-hides-new-skripal-witness-nicolas-gent-reports-no-skripal-blood-samples-were-received-at-porton-down-before-novichok-was-discovered-and-announced/print/
33. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, David Axelrod, Truth Teller. An Obama loyalist opens the door slightly to an acknowledgment of the Russia collusion hoax.
34. New book: Archie Brown, The Human Factor: Gorbachev, Reagan, and Thatcher, and the End of the Cold War. [U.S. Amazon: amazon.com/Human-Factor-Gorbachev-Reagan-Thatcher/dp/0190614897/ref=tmm_hrd_swatch_0?_encoding=UTF8&qid=1592235163&sr=8-1]
