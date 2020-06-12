RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#106 :: Friday, 12 June 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#106 :: Friday, 12 June 2020
1. Financial Times: Fiona Hill: ‘I knew more about what was going on in the Kremlin.’ The Russia expert on her working-class roots, studying Putin – and the turmoil of Trump’s White House.
2. Russia Beyond: What do Russians love Russia for? – rbth.com/lifestyle/332316-why-russians-love-motherland
3. www.rt.com: Hopes high that new Russian anti-Coronavirus drug ‘Avifavir’ will be effective, as 1st batch delivered to hospitals.
4. Reuters: With U.S. Spy Comedy on Bill, Moscow Drive-In Cinema Re-Opens.
5. TASS: WHO has no questions about Russia’s COVID-19 death rates – representative.
6. AP: Putin Attends First Public Event After Months of Lockdown.
7. TASS: Putin confident most Russians will support amendments on protecting history and borders.
8. New Statesman: Felix Light, How Covid-19 is transforming Russia’s power structures. As Putin’s popularity falls while that of governors rises, the old centralised system is in flux.
9. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Russia aiming to realize Greater Eurasia dream. The Russian role will be to balance the hegemonic powers, as a guarantor of a new union of non-aligned nations. [Re: Sergey Karaganov]
10. Nikkei Asian Review (Japan): Dmitri Simes, Russian lawmaker on U.S.-China power game: Don’t play us ‘as a card’. Konstantin Zatulin argues Moscow should ‘restrain both sides from extremes’
11. Bloomberg: Putin’s Fury Over Diesel Spill May Force Green Reform in Russia.
12. Bloomberg: Clara Ferreira Marques, Arctic Fuel Spill Is a Wake-Up Call for Russia. The climate-change alarm isn’t ringing yet in the Kremlin, but it should be.
13. Oilprice.com: Who Will Pay For Russia’s Unprecedented Oil Spill?
14. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 11 JUNE 2020 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2020/06/11/russian-federation-sitrep-11-june-2020/
15. Forbes.com: U.S. Seeks Armed Nuclear Icebreakers For Arctic Show Of Force.
16. Russia in Global Affairs: Andrej Ilnitskij and Maria Lenchenko, THE FUTURE OF RUSSIA AND AUTOCRACY FOR THE XXI CENTURY – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/future-russia-autocracy/
17. TASS: US confirms readiness to cooperate with Moscow on Russia Day – envoy.
18. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, From July 4, 1776 to June 12, 1990.
19. Washington Post: Joshua Tucker, It’s Russia Day. What do high-ranking Russians think about the U.S.? We get the scoop from William Zimmerman and Sharon Werning Rivera
20. The Hill: Bonnie Kristian, Upcoming nuclear arms talks with Russia a chance to save this key treaty.
21. Intellinews: Is Libya the new Syria?
22. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, UKRAINE SECRET SERVICE TELEPHONE TAPES, WITNESS TAMPERING, HATRED FOR RUSSIANS – DUTCH PROSECUTORS WIND UP PRESENTATION OF KIEV’S MH17 SHOW TRIAL – johnhelmer.net/ukraine-secret-service-telephone-tapes-witness-tampering-hatred-for-russians-dutch-prosecutors-wind-up-presentation-of-kievs-mh17-show-trial/print/
23. Kyiv Post editorial: Lock him up?
24. Atlantic Council: Andreas Umland, Crimea could become an expensive liability for Putin.
25. www.strategic-culture.org: Philip Giraldi, Russians Stirring Up Trouble: An Obama Retread Sees Moscow’s Hand in Protests – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/11/russians-stirring-up-trouble-obama-retread-see-moscow-hand-protests/
26. Just the News: John Solomon, FBI knew Steele’s Russia research connected to Clinton, Dems from earliest interactions. Senate investigators seeking to obtain FBI notes, emails from summer 2016 detailing first interactions with Steele’s Russia research.
27. Just the News: John Solomon, U.S. intel viewed Steele dossier as ‘highly politically sensitive’ and mostly uncorroborated. Declassified memo show intelligence community’s assessment in December 2016, two months after FBI had already used dossier to support FISA warrant.
28. New York Post: FBI spread claim Trump worked with Russia, declassified document shows.
