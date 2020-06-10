RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#104 :: Wednesday, 10 June 2020
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2020-#104 :: Wednesday, 10 June 2020
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Coronavirus shortages give Russia’s charity sector a new spark. The coronavirus pandemic has spurred creation of many charitable organizations in Russia, a country where the charity.
2. H-Diplo Review Essay: Ronald Grigor Suny, Angela Stent’s Putin’s World: Russia against the West and with the Rest
3. Wall Street Journal: Moscow, Center of Russia’s Coronavirus Crisis, Emerges From Lockdown. Infections remain high as city authorities begin reopening and Putin prepares for parade, referendum.
4. Moscow Times: Russia Starts to Dig Its Way Out of a Coronavirus Economic Hole. The Kremlin will see the post-pandemic state of the economy as a vindication of its conservative doctrine, but there are underlying weaknesses.
5. www.rt.com: Towards herd immunity? New data suggests millions of Russians may have Covid-19 antibodies.
6. Moscow Times: Vladislav Inozemtsev, Russia’s Quarantine Is Over, But the Pandemic Isn’t
7. CNN: Exclusive: Did Russia pass the coronavirus test? Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responds
8. The Times (UK): Russia’s ‘miraculous’ coronavirus death statistics face scepticism. In our First Wave series, Times and Sunday Times foreign correspondents investigate responses around the world to Covid-19. Today, Marc Bennetts reports on Russia
9. World Politics Review: Mark Galeotti, Russia Is Weathering COVID-19, No Thanks to Putin
10. Reuters: Putin’s Foes Divided Over Russian Vote That Could Extend His Rule
11. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Comment says Kremlin intends to win constitution vote through social amendments.
12. Carnegie Moscow Center: Ksenia Luchenko, Pandemic Blasts Change Through Russia’s Church. Increased coronavirus infection rates among Russian churchgoers could seriously damage attitudes toward Orthodoxy for a long time. The state has also seen for itself that the church is unable to deal with its own flock.
13. www.rt.com: US government agencies trying to ‘split Russian society’ ahead of constitution vote warns Security Council boss Patrushev.
14. TASS: Ukraine, Georgia got no real help from the West, but dependency, says official.
15. Wall Street Journal: Russian Negotiator Doubts China Will Join 3-Way Arms Accord Sought by Trump. Kremlin won’t press Beijing to join talks despite U.S. plea, says diplomat.
16. TASS: Kommersant: Russia seeks to prevent revival of tough anti-Iranian sanctions.
17. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, NEW ZEALAND DENIES SERGEI SKRIPAL AND YULIA SKRIPAL ARE IN HIDING THERE – johnhelmer.net/new-zealand-denies-sergei-skripal-and-yulia-skripal-are-in-hiding-there/print/
18. strategic-culture.org: Daniel Lazare, Christopher Steele’s Very Stupid Dossier – strategic-culture.org/news/2020/06/10/christopher-steeles-very-stupid-dossier/
You must log in to post a comment.