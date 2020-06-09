RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#103 :: Tuesday, 9 June 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#103 :: Tuesday, 9 June 2020
1. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Igor Dunayevsky: How enemy is painted. Experts speak about West’s invisible war against Russia.
2. TASS: Kommersant: Moscow mayor lifts most coronavirus restrictions.
3. Moscow Times: ‘A Political Decision’: Russia Declares Victory Over Coronavirus Even as Cases Rise.
4. TASS: Masks on, but flouting social distancing: How Moscow residents were freed from lockdown – tass.com/society/1165895
5. Intellinews: bne’s Despair Index paints a mixed picture during the corona storm.
6. Wall Street Journal: Pandemic Upends Putin’s Plans to Raise Russia’s Dwindling Birthrate. President Vladimir Putin has been trying for years to push Russia’s birthrate higher, but the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic is undermining his efforts.
8. Intellinews: Russia’s consumer orientated business takes the brunt of the coronacrisis blow, basic sectors down 10% in April.
9. Arctic Today: The massive Norilsk fuel spill could be linked to permafrost thaw, a growing threat to Arctic infrastructure. Infrastructure built on permafrost needs to be better monitored, experts and officials say.
10. Meduza: ‘The situation is dire’. Here’s how Russian officials responded to the giant fuel spill now wreaking havoc in the Arctic. (excerpt)
11. Interfax: Third of Russians unhappy with state of environment – poll.
12. Post Socialism: Jeremy Morris, Russian ‘notorious’ homophobia? The perils of measuring intolerance (and making cross-cultural comparisons) – postsocialism.org/2019/06/09/russian-notorious-homophobia-the-perils-of-measuring-intolerance-and-making-cross-cultural-comparisons/
13. AP: US, Russia to Start Nuclear Arms Control Talks This Month.
14. Defense News: Sarah Bidgood, Russia’s new nuclear policy could be a path to arms control treaties.
15. CSIS: Andrei Baklitsky, The Prospects for US-Russian Arms Control. [csis.org/analysis/prospects-us-russian-arms-control] [Russia Matters summary at: russiamatters.org/news/russia-analytical-report/russia-analytical-report-june-1-8-2020]
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Europe, Russia and Attitudes Towards the ‘New Cold War’ Between US and China. – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/europe-russia-and-attitudes-towards-the-new-cold/
17. The National Interest: Peter Siciu, History Tells Us Why Russia Fears a NATO Invasion (Even If It Sounds Crazy). While the idea of NATO attacking Russia may seem farfetched to most Americans, the Russians have reason to fear an invasion from the west. Over the past several centuries Russia has been repeatedly invaded by such powers as Poland, Sweden, France and Germany.
18. TASS: Russian manned rocket launches cheaper than US ones – Roscosmos chief.
19. Infobrics: Poland wants to become Washington’s Eastern European bulwark against Russia – infobrics.org/post/31078/
20. Moon of Alabama: Russia Attempts To Freeze The Conflict In Libya – moonofalabama.org/2020/06/russia-attempts-to-freeze-the-conflict-in-libya.html
21. TASS: Russian envoy blasts ‘fabricated’ allegations of Wagner Group’s presence in Libya.
22. paulcraigroberts.org: Paul Craig Roberts, Russian Academician Arbatov’s Washington Leanings – paulcraigroberts.org/2020/06/08/russian-academician-arbatovs-washington-leanings/
23. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, MH17 COURT CARTOON – DUTCH JUDGE PRESENTS BOMBSHELL, THE US DELIVERS DUD – NO SATELLITE EVIDENCE OF RUSSIAN SHOOTDOWN – johnhelmer.net/mh17-court-cartoon-dutch-judge-presents-bombshell-the-us-delivers-dud-no-satellite-evidence-of-russian-shootdown/print/
24. The National Interest: Russian Election Interference . What is the nature of Russian information operations and how much of a threat do they pose to America? Four leading experts from America and Russia debated the issue.
25. www.stalkerzone.org: Ukrainian Deputy Ilya Kiva Proposed to Rename Bandera Avenue in Kiev in Honour of George Floyd – stalkerzone.org/ukrainian-deputy-ilya-kiva-proposed-to-rename-bandera-avenue-in-kiev-in-honour-of-george-floyd/
26. The Russian American: Russian Americans denounce calls to defund police, mobilize in support of law and order – russianamerican.org/tpost/sgscipegyp-russian-americans-denounce-calls-to-defu
27. Paul Goble: Russians’ Readiness to Protest May or May Not be Increasing, Levada Center Says.
28. Vedomosti: Yelena Mukhametshina: Analysts warn about possibility of new mass protests in Russia – vedomosti.ru/society/articles/2020/06/04/831966-novih-protestov
29. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrey Pertsev, Blame Game Shatters Putin’s Majority
30. Carnegie Moscow Center: Tatiana Stanovaya, Putin’s System Has Run Out of Ideas
31. Daily Mail (UK): Invasion of mutant blood-sucking ticks hits Russia, with hospitals running out of vaccines to treat bite victims
32. New York Times: Jennifer Senior, Is This the Trump Tipping Point? I know. We’ve said we’ve been here a thousand times before. This time feels different. [Trump “partial to Slavs”]
33. The California Aggie (UC Davis):Julietta Bisharyan, Only through film can Russia’s soul be captured. A glance at Russian cinema unveils a nation that is both honest and misunderstood.
