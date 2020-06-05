RUSSIA & UKRAINE – Johnson’s Russia List table of contents & links :: JRL 2020-#101 :: Friday, 5 June 2020
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2020-#101 :: Friday, 5 June 2020
1. Intellinews: Russian fuel spill declared federal emergency. A massive oil spill in the northern city of Norilsk is being dubbed Russia’s Exxon Valdez.
2. AFP: Russia says has stopped spread of Arctic fuel spill.
3. Moscow Times: In Siberian Fuel Spill, Climate Change Is Seen as Major Factor. Russia’s weather and environment service warned of the risks of melting permafrost as early as 2017.
4. Financial Times: Siberia fuel spill threatens Moscow’s Arctic ambitions.
5. www.rt.com: Russia has reached coronavirus plateau – the World Health Organization.
6. Washington Post: Russian labs race to find a covid-19 vaccine by fall, but concerns raised about fast-track methods.
7. TASS: Constitutional amendments to take effect only if approved in nationwide vote – Kremlin.
8. Kommersant: Sociologists have warned of the possibility of mass protests in Russia.
9. Moscow Times: Communists Campaign Against Reforms Giving Putin More Years in Power.
10. Institute of Modern Russia: Vladislav Inozemtsev, Why the Putin Regime Will Stand.
11. TASS: Kommersant: Russians want their spending habits to bounce back.
12. Awful Avalanche: Kneeling vs Crouching – Which Gesture Can Best Heal The Racial Divide? (Excerpt) – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2020/06/05/kneeling-vs-crouching-which-gesture-can-best-heal-the-racial-divide/
13. Russia Beyond: Could Russia lose space to Elon Musk? – rbth.com/science-and-tech/332289-russia-space-roscosmos-spacex
14. Forbes: Despite SpaceX Success NASA Will Pay Russia $90 Million To Take U.S. Astronaut To The ISS.
15. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Decoding Russia’s Official Nuclear Deterrence Paper.
16. Russia Matters: Olga Oliker, New Document Consolidates Russia’s Nuclear Policy in One Place.
17. Kremlin.ru: On the foundations of state policy in the field of nuclear deterrence.
[Text in Russian: static.kremlin.ru/media/events/files/ru/IluTKhAiabLzOBjIfBSvu4q3bcl7AXd7.pdf]
18. Interfax: Primakov Readings: U.S. can’t afford to contain both Russia and China – experts.
19. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, We Need to Create a More Inclusive System of Global Governance – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/we-need-to-create-a-more-inclusive-system-of-global-governance/
20. TASS: ‘Poison plot’ against Prague politicians was pure fabrication, admits Czech PM.
21. Responsible Statecraft: Lyle Goldstein, A brazen foray into the Barents yields predictable Cold War-type friction.
22. The National Interest: Anatoly Antonov, America’s Withdrawal from the Open Skies Treaty Undermines Euro-Atlantic Security. In today’s volatile global situation the international community cannot afford to squander agreements like the Open Skies Treaty.
23. Infobrics: Does Germany blame Russia for cyberattacks to appease Washington? – infobrics.org/post/31053/
24. Russian and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Russia: The Identitarian Bogey Man of American Politics.
25. www.fort-russ.com: Arthur Evans, When Putin Is The Hope Of Democracy – fort – russ.com/2020/06/when-putin-is-the-hope-of-democracy/
26. TASS: Almost half Ukrainians believe Ukraine is collapsing, says poll.
27. Kyiv Post editorial: Donald J. Yanukovych
