Russia Travel Advisory: Level 4: Do Not Travel

(U.S. State Department – Jan. 23, 2022 – travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/russia-travel-advisory.html)

Do not travel to Russia due to ongoing tension along the border with Ukraine, the potential for harassment against U.S. citizens, the embassy’s limited ability to assist U.S. citizens in Russia, COVID-19 and related entry restrictions, terrorism, harassment by Russian government security officials, and the arbitrary enforcement of local law.

Due to Russia’s heightened military presence and ongoing military exercises along the border region with Ukraine, U.S. citizens located in or considering travel to the districts of the Russian Federation immediately bordering Ukraine should be aware that the situation along the border is unpredictable and there is heightened tension. Given the on-going volatility of the situation, U.S. citizens are strongly advised against traveling by land from Russia to Ukraine through this region. In addition, there is the potential throughout Russia of harassment towards foreigners, including through regulations targeted specifically against foreigners.

The U.S. government’s ability to provide routine or emergency services to U.S. citizens in Russia is already severely limited, particularly in areas far from the U.S. Embassy in Moscow due to Russian government limitations on U.S. staffing and the suspension of consular services at U.S. consulates.

